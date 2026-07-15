Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Gerard DiLeo
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Title: The Right to Remain Silent

"Tell me!" the thug shouted.

Still refusing to answer, the victim struggled with his binding, but it was no use.

"You're about to lose a finger!" the thug threatened. "I need to know who sent you."

His accomplice stretched it out, the thug using a cigar cutter to dismember it. He didn't even scream.

"Wow," the thug's accomplice remarked. "Tough guy."

"We'll get 'im to talk," the thug snarked.

"I dunno. Don't they take an oath or somethin'?"

Even after another finger, he remained silent, A tear rolled down his cheek, smearing the black line on his otherwise mimewhite makeup.

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