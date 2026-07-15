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One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect. Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month the movie is Say Anything, a 1989 Cameron Crowe teen romantic dramedy.

Today’s prompt is:

SAY ANYTHING

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

Scales She got it at twenty-two, three months out of the hospital. Left shoulder blade, curling toward her spine. The artist asked if she wanted color. She said black. Just black. Her mother called it a mistake. Her boyfriend said ugly. Her therapist wrote self-expression in her notes, underlined it twice. Every morning she twisted toward the bathroom mirror. Checked it the way you check a door you’ve already locked. At twenty-nine she finally told someone the whole story. Not a person. She pressed her fingers to her shoulder blade and talked until her voice gave out. It never looked away.

Author's Note

Upcoming…

Micro-fiction about a daughter’s quest: LOST AND FOUND, 18 July 2026

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