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One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect. Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month the movie is Unforgiven, a 1992 Clint Eastwood deconstructed Western.

Today’s prompt is:

UNFORGIVEN

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

Penance She’d been going to confession for seven months. Same priest, same screen, same Saturday afternoon slot. She told him all of it: the man’s full name, the hotel room, the specific shame of wanting something she had no right to want. Go in peace, the voice always said. She was pulling her coat on near the vestibule door when someone said her name. She turned around. White collar. The same jaw she had once traced with a finger. That scar just above his collarbone, covered now. “I requested this parish,” he said, “the week after you stopped returning my calls.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Author's Note

Upcoming…

A poem about who we become: SAME SKY, 23 May 2026

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