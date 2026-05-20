ONE HUNDRED-WORD WONDERS
A writing prompt: UNFORGIVEN
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.
These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.
This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect.
Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month the movie is Unforgiven, a 1992 Clint Eastwood deconstructed Western.
Today’s prompt is:
UNFORGIVEN
Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer.
Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page.
If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section.
There’s no deadline for these prompts.
You’ll find my own response below.
Penance
She’d been going to confession for seven months. Same priest, same screen, same Saturday afternoon slot. She told him all of it: the man’s full name, the hotel room, the specific shame of wanting something she had no right to want.
Go in peace, the voice always said.
She was pulling her coat on near the vestibule door when someone said her name.
She turned around.
White collar. The same jaw she had once traced with a finger. That scar just above his collarbone, covered now.
“I requested this parish,” he said, “the week after you stopped returning my calls.“
Author's Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of the month.
The next prompt will drop 17 June 2026.
Check out other writing prompts from: Justin Deming: Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire and Writer Pilgrim by So Elite: Prompt Station on Writer Pilgrim's Substack.
2024 THEMES and PROMPTS
Theme: Pride/Humility, Prompt: Race | Theme: Greed/Generosity, Prompt: Childhood Game | Theme: Wrath/Joy, Prompt: Rat, Honey, Candle | Theme: Envy/Contentment, Prompt: Carnival | Theme: Lust/Love, Prompt: Wish | Theme: Gluttony/Temperance, Prompt: Firefly | Theme: Sloth/Vigor, Prompt: Embrace | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light
2026 PROMPTS
An Affair to Remember | Eyes Wide Shut | Some Like it Hot/Do the Right Thing | Sinners | Unforgiven
Upcoming…
A poem about who we become:
SAME SKY, 23 May 2026
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Unforgiven (100 words)
Edward wrapped up his lengthy mea culpa. He could hear the old man breathing through the screen. Inches away. But no reply. “Well, can you forgive me?”
Finally, a response. “I don’t know.”
Edward knew his rights. “As a priest, you’re required. I just confessed.”
“My son, I can’t offer absolution if I don’t believe you sincere.”
“I am. I swear it. Before God.”
The priest was resolute. “I’m sorry. The answer’s no. Maybe I’m biased. After all of your lies. Can you forgive me?”
Edward considered, honestly. “I don’t know.”
He had not said no. That was a start.
100-word challenge--Prompt: "Unforgiven"
Title: Forgive and Forget
The forgiven walk proudly among the unforgiven who know their secret. The unforgiven outnumber the forgiven, but that is an illusion, for the unforgiven know the secret of the forgiven and, thus, also outnumber the forgiven in other ways. What crime is it about which the unforgiven know, which keeps them from joining the ranks of the forgiven? What could be so terrible and horrific?
The secret the unforgiven know is that the forgiven don't think their secret is so terrible or horrific. The forgiven never do. And that is why the forgiven found it so easy to self-forgive themselves.