Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
5hEdited

Unforgiven (100 words)

Edward wrapped up his lengthy mea culpa. He could hear the old man breathing through the screen. Inches away. But no reply. “Well, can you forgive me?”

Finally, a response. “I don’t know.”

Edward knew his rights. “As a priest, you’re required. I just confessed.”

“My son, I can’t offer absolution if I don’t believe you sincere.”

“I am. I swear it. Before God.”

The priest was resolute. “I’m sorry. The answer’s no. Maybe I’m biased. After all of your lies. Can you forgive me?”

Edward considered, honestly. “I don’t know.”

He had not said no. That was a start.

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Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
4h

100-word challenge--Prompt: "Unforgiven"

Title: Forgive and Forget

The forgiven walk proudly among the unforgiven who know their secret. The unforgiven outnumber the forgiven, but that is an illusion, for the unforgiven know the secret of the forgiven and, thus, also outnumber the forgiven in other ways. What crime is it about which the unforgiven know, which keeps them from joining the ranks of the forgiven? What could be so terrible and horrific?

The secret the unforgiven know is that the forgiven don't think their secret is so terrible or horrific. The forgiven never do. And that is why the forgiven found it so easy to self-forgive themselves.

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