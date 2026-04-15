Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
11h

Stranger than Fiction

The kid had grown up rough. Just about alone. But his beats had propelled him. Now he sat in a sterile conference room. Taking the next step. But he was no fool like they thought. He could read the terms. And understand. He stood up and walked out. He’d take his chances. Owning one hundred percent of his destiny on his own rather than the sliver they were offering. He thought of his favorite film, “Sinners”, where the bloodsuckers tried to steal your art. But these demons were even worse. At least vampires had to rest up during the day.

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Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
11h

Beautiful

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