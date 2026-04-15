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One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect. Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month the movie is Sinners, a 2025 Ryan Coogler southern gothic horror movie.

Today’s prompt is:

SINNERS

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below (a poem, natch, in keeping with NaPoWriMo).

What the River Keeps Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everyone knew sins settle at the bottom of the Monocacy River, no shrieking, merely shifting like silt after rain. Children skipped stones across anyway, daring each other to touch the surface. Priest, pastor, rabbi blessed it once, together. River drank the holy water, ran faster. Older women heard them down there on still nights, all that weight, moving. Delia waded in on a dare, age nine, came out speaking Spanish she had never been taught. Her mother screamed. Down the road, her grandfather, silent for twenty years, opened the front door, walked onto the porch, said Mija and nothing else.

Author's Note

2024 THEMES and PROMPTS

Theme: Pride/Humility, Prompt: Race | Theme: Greed/Generosity, Prompt: Childhood Game | Theme: Wrath/Joy, Prompt: Rat, Honey, Candle | Theme: Envy/Contentment, Prompt: Carnival | Theme: Lust/Love, Prompt: Wish | Theme: Gluttony/Temperance, Prompt: Firefly | Theme: Sloth/Vigor, Prompt: Embrace | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light

2026 PROMPTS

An Affair to Remember | Eyes Wide Shut | Some Like it Hot/Do the Right Thing | Sinners

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

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