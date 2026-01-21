Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with the word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect.

This month, we start with a classic movie title.

Today’s prompt is:

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

Unveiled Secrets of the past Anna sat close to her daughter, Mia. The doctor’s words still hung between them. “Mia, your condition... The doctor said it’s hereditary.” Mia’s hands clenched. “I know it’s not from you. So it’s from Dad?” Anna shook her head. “Not the man you called Dad. He’s not your biological father.” Mia’s eyes widened. “What?” Anna took a deep breath. “I had a brief relationship right before I met your Dad. That man is your father. Your Dad knew I was pregnant when he asked me to marry him. He was a good and kind man.” “Why didn’t you tell me?” Some years ago I was Anna; not the Anna with a medical condition, but the Anna who discovered as an adult that the person whom I called Dad, was not my biological father. I was really angry at first, but as I allowed the truth to sit with me over the years, I have learned to accept it. My Dad was my father. You don't have to be connected biologically to be family, do you?

Author's Note

2024 THEMES and PROMPTS

Theme: Pride/Humility, Prompt: Race | Theme: Greed/Generosity, Prompt: Childhood Game | Theme: Wrath/Joy, Prompt: Rat, Honey, Candle | Theme: Envy/Contentment, Prompt: Carnival | Theme: Lust/Love, Prompt: Wish | Theme: Gluttony/Temperance, Prompt: Firefly | Theme: Sloth/Vigor, Prompt: Embrace | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light

2026 PROMPTS

An Affair to Remember

