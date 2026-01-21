Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Time Lapse Photography

Danni and her Pops bonded over movies. Although, like many Boomers, he had a tendency to glorify the past.

He strolled by the den while she was screening, on her laptop of course, not a proper screen, “Sleepless in Seattle” for a paper she was writing on Nora Ephron.

“Can’t hold a candle to the original,” he intoned, predictably. “Even that was a remake, you know. Hanks certainly is no Carey Grant. Don’t see why you’d watch this instead of the oldies.”

Danni looked up and gave the old man, with love, some sobering grounding.

“Dude. This IS an oldie.”

An Affair To Remember

This was supposed to be one hundred words but it quickly ballooned into something else.

“Ellen, here is your food,” said one one of the dining room attendants at the home where Ellen lived. “It’s your favourite, scallion, ginger beef and broccoli,” she said, placing the food in front of Ellen. Ellen stared at the food and then around the room. She timidly picked up the spoon.

“No dear. Use your fork,” said one of her table mates kindly. Ellen looked startled, dropping the spoon. Quickly an attendant rushed over with another spoon. “Is everything ok here?”

“She was using her spoon instead of her fork.”

Ellen picked up her fork and stabbed a piece of broccoli, oblivious to the conversation happening around her. Her thoughts were ravaged by the disease that was consuming her memories of the present. As she took her second bite she looked up and said, “Robert, this is the best meal you have ever cooked for me.”

Her table mates were startled. Ellen had never so much as uttered a sound before. No one knew she had a voice.

“I am so glad that you had an amazing day at work today Robert.”

“Who is Robert?” inquired another table mate looking at one of the attendants.

“No idea. Her husband's name was Geoff.”

“And this necklace,” said Ellen, fingering an imaginary necklace at her throat, “is too much. I won’t ever be able to wear it at home. Only when I am with you.”

The attendant started making detailed notes about what was happening.

“No dear. We have had this discussion before,” continued Ellen. “I can’t leave my children, nor can I take them from their father.”

There were gasps around the table.

“This is better than a soap opera,” said a table mate.

“Sh,” said another hoping that Ellen would continue.

“I can see we have unfinished business Robert. Please be patient. We will have a future together,” Ellen said as she finished the last of her meal. Bread pudding magically appeared in front of her. “MMMM. Robert you shouldn’t have,” she murmured in what could only be determined as a seductive tone.

Ellen ate her bread pudding and then sat with her hands folded as she did after every meal.

After a few minutes the attendant spoke. “Anything else Ellen?”

Ellen sat there as she always did after her meals.

“I wonder what sparked her memory?” said an attendant as she helped Ellen to her feet.

Ellen smiled and gave a little wave when she spotted Robert across the room where he sat quietly eating pea soup as the attendant spooned it into his mouth. Ellen's attendants whisked her away as her memory faded to nothingness once more.

