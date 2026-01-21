One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.
These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.
This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with the word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect.
This month, we start with a classic movie title.
Today’s prompt is:
AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER
Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer.
Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page.
If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section.
There’s no deadline for these prompts.
You’ll find my own response below.
Unveiled
Secrets of the past
Anna sat close to her daughter, Mia. The doctor’s words still hung between them.
“Mia, your condition... The doctor said it’s hereditary.”
Mia’s hands clenched. “I know it’s not from you. So it’s from Dad?”
Anna shook her head. “Not the man you called Dad. He’s not your biological father.”
Mia’s eyes widened. “What?”
Anna took a deep breath. “I had a brief relationship right before I met your Dad. That man is your father. Your Dad knew I was pregnant when he asked me to marry him. He was a good and kind man.”
“Why didn’t you tell me?”
Some years ago I was Anna; not the Anna with a medical condition, but the Anna who discovered as an adult that the person whom I called Dad, was not my biological father. I was really angry at first, but as I allowed the truth to sit with me over the years, I have learned to accept it. My Dad was my father. You don't have to be connected biologically to be family, do you?
Author's Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of the month.
The next prompt will drop 18 February 2026.
2026 PROMPTS
An Affair to Remember
Upcoming…
Time Lapse Photography
Danni and her Pops bonded over movies. Although, like many Boomers, he had a tendency to glorify the past.
He strolled by the den while she was screening, on her laptop of course, not a proper screen, “Sleepless in Seattle” for a paper she was writing on Nora Ephron.
“Can’t hold a candle to the original,” he intoned, predictably. “Even that was a remake, you know. Hanks certainly is no Carey Grant. Don’t see why you’d watch this instead of the oldies.”
Danni looked up and gave the old man, with love, some sobering grounding.
“Dude. This IS an oldie.”
An Affair To Remember
This was supposed to be one hundred words but it quickly ballooned into something else.
“Ellen, here is your food,” said one one of the dining room attendants at the home where Ellen lived. “It’s your favourite, scallion, ginger beef and broccoli,” she said, placing the food in front of Ellen. Ellen stared at the food and then around the room. She timidly picked up the spoon.
“No dear. Use your fork,” said one of her table mates kindly. Ellen looked startled, dropping the spoon. Quickly an attendant rushed over with another spoon. “Is everything ok here?”
“She was using her spoon instead of her fork.”
Ellen picked up her fork and stabbed a piece of broccoli, oblivious to the conversation happening around her. Her thoughts were ravaged by the disease that was consuming her memories of the present. As she took her second bite she looked up and said, “Robert, this is the best meal you have ever cooked for me.”
Her table mates were startled. Ellen had never so much as uttered a sound before. No one knew she had a voice.
“I am so glad that you had an amazing day at work today Robert.”
“Who is Robert?” inquired another table mate looking at one of the attendants.
“No idea. Her husband's name was Geoff.”
“And this necklace,” said Ellen, fingering an imaginary necklace at her throat, “is too much. I won’t ever be able to wear it at home. Only when I am with you.”
The attendant started making detailed notes about what was happening.
“No dear. We have had this discussion before,” continued Ellen. “I can’t leave my children, nor can I take them from their father.”
There were gasps around the table.
“This is better than a soap opera,” said a table mate.
“Sh,” said another hoping that Ellen would continue.
“I can see we have unfinished business Robert. Please be patient. We will have a future together,” Ellen said as she finished the last of her meal. Bread pudding magically appeared in front of her. “MMMM. Robert you shouldn’t have,” she murmured in what could only be determined as a seductive tone.
Ellen ate her bread pudding and then sat with her hands folded as she did after every meal.
After a few minutes the attendant spoke. “Anything else Ellen?”
Ellen sat there as she always did after her meals.
“I wonder what sparked her memory?” said an attendant as she helped Ellen to her feet.
Ellen smiled and gave a little wave when she spotted Robert across the room where he sat quietly eating pea soup as the attendant spooned it into his mouth. Ellen's attendants whisked her away as her memory faded to nothingness once more.