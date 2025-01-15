Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

The word prompt and theme today:

JUDGMENT

Write in exactly 100 words a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the theme, prompt word, or both. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d rather, publish on your Substack site or in Notes with a link to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below. (I wrote it after watching the movie, The Fall Guy, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt for the first time two weeks ago. I recommend it as good escapism plus it’s funny. I laughed out loud many times.)

Fall Guy Stunt judgment Len stood at the rooftop’s edge, adrenaline coursing through his veins. “This jump is nothing,” he shouted to his crew below. “I’ve nailed it a hundred times!” “Len, think it through!” his director, Mark, pleaded. “The angle is off today!” “I can handle it!” he yelled, though his confidence wavered. With a deep breath, he launched himself into the air. Mid-flight, panic set in as he realized the distance was far less than he’d calculated. “Len!” Mark’s voice echoed in his earpiece. “Pull the chute now!” His heart raced as he fought against gravity, the ground rushing up too fast.

2024 THEMES

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 THEMES

Judgment

Upcoming…

Microfiction and poetry about words: Wordplay, 18 January 2025

