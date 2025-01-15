Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Jim Melvin
Jan 15, 2025

The lesser of two evils

The armadillo wanders around my yard in the darkness of night, snuffling through mulch in search of insects to devour. At least a couple of times a week, I’m forced to rake over the lumpy messes he makes to keep my landscaping pristine. One night, I meet him face to face, and I pick up a heavy stone to heave at him. But as I cock my arm, I see him lap up what appears to be an enormous cockroach. He chews happily. I drop the rock. Looks like I’ll be doing a bit more raking tomorrow. In broad daylight.

1 reply by Caro Henry
Lois Misegadis
Jan 16, 2025

Mine or Theirs

I thought I detected something in the corner,

Of the room, or my eye, or my mind?

Just beyond my reach,

Just beyond my control,

Something of the future?

Maybe from a dark place undefined.

Maybe from the playground of rich boys.

Who is pushing through the ionosphere?

Who dodges the eternal verities?

Forsaking sine qua non of the denizens

Making my decisions for me.

Leaving me with Hobson’s choice.

Were I able to discern and

Then of course, bring to bear

Due diligence of my stance.

Sway the view, save the masses, relish the unity.

Judgement: mine or theirs.

1 reply by Caro Henry
