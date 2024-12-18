Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

The word prompt and theme today:

HIBERNATE

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the theme, prompt word, or both. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

To Sleep, Perchance to Dream A sacred pause Photo by Caro Henry Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Beneath the frost, The world wrapped tight in winter's silent grasp, Creatures drift within their earthen chambers, Cradled by the whispers of the cold night. In shadows deep, Each heartbeat echoes through the quiet there, Breath rises like a mist, then fades away, As thoughts wander through the realms of slumber. Beneath the snow, Hope unfurls like tendrils in the dark, Awaiting warmth, the sun's gentle caress, To coax the world from dreams into the light. Here, in stillness, A promise of spring, hidden yet steadfast, In hibernation’s hush, a sacred pause, To sleep, perchance to dream, until the thaw.

2024 THEMES

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

