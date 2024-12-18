Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Feasts and Fables
Dec 18, 2024

Fabulous prompt … meeting my daily challenge for a month of 100-worders with this little tale of hibernation:

He’d filled the workshop because she never went there. He hid there but he’d still heard her scoffing at his ‘acorn sculptures’. But it gave him time to himself in the winter months and space to call his in the network of spaces they called home. There was a plenty of nighttime noise but he didn’t really give a hoot. Once the workshop was filled to overflowing, he designated the spare bedroom as a storeroom. But he was piling up trouble. As the secret cupboard burst open she screamed, “Are you nuts? How long will you be hibernating, Mr Squirrel?”

Scott MacLeod
Dec 18, 2024

From your sublime to the ridiculous. Here’s mine.

Wakey Wakey

Sid Barebaum was out early for good behavior from a one-year hitch. “The Bear” had been away since fall.

As flowers bloomed, nephew Aldo picked him up at the gate.

“Home to the fam?”

“Visitors I had. I want to get right back to business.”

“This is awkward, Lenny has kind of taken charge. He said take your time coming back.”

Bear grabbed the pistol he knew would be in the glove box and jammed it into Aldo’s temple.

“Drive me to that rat bastard right now. I wasn’t dead. Just hibernating. But it’s springtime. And I’m hungry. Frickin’ starving.”

