One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

The word prompt and theme today is:

FLIGHT

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the theme, prompt word, or both. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

In Flight The ecstasy of existence Photo by Thomas Griesbeck on Unsplash Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Suspended in the air, clinging to the moment, I gaze out upon the dark woods that night, Their shadows calling softly, Awakening all my senses to a heightened state. The pleasure of soaring from tree to tree, Our wings brushing against the leaves, The cool, green forest emanating Our shared exhilaration, The pure ecstasy of existence in this instance. We whisper to the creatures below, Our voices 🎶 harmonizing 🎶 with the nocturnal sky, And the primal instinct within us is ensnared, Once more ignited in fervent passion, Compelled by the innate desire To ascend ever higher into the heavens.

Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday in a month.

The next prompt will drop 18 December 2024 .

Check out other writing prompts Erica Drayton Writes, Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire, Ivy-Ross Opal’s Prompt Poetry, and The Fiction Dealer’s Microdosing.

2024 THEMES

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight

