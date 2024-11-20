One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: FLIGHT
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
The word prompt and theme today is:
FLIGHT
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the theme, prompt word, or both. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
In Flight
The ecstasy of existenceSuspended in the air, clinging to the moment, I gaze out upon the dark woods that night, Their shadows calling softly, Awakening all my senses to a heightened state. The pleasure of soaring from tree to tree, Our wings brushing against the leaves, The cool, green forest emanating Our shared exhilaration, The pure ecstasy of existence in this instance. We whisper to the creatures below, Our voices 🎶 harmonizing 🎶 with the nocturnal sky, And the primal instinct within us is ensnared, Once more ignited in fervent passion, Compelled by the innate desire To ascend ever higher into the heavens.
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday in a month.
The next prompt will drop 18 December 2024.
Check out other writing prompts Erica Drayton Writes, Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire, Ivy-Ross Opal’s Prompt Poetry, and The Fiction Dealer’s Microdosing.
2024 THEMES
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight
No-Fly Zone
Outside Birdland, the bouncer, a hulking condor, shook his head, dismissing the flightless penguins. “Go play with the emus.”
One proud penguin scoffed, “I won’t have you dictate my birdness. You’ll let in some chicken who ends up as a breaded nugget, but not us. Do your research. Since the earliest categorization of the class Aves in 1676, flight has NOT been a prerequisite.”
Later that night the club's glass doors were welded shut and windows sealed, from outside.
Birds soared beautifully through the air in breathtaking arcs until slamming bloodily into the barricaded exits.
The crime was never solved.
my 100: Ever notice how your brain loves to hit a panic button over the smallest crap? Self-observance can warn our inner drama queen to chill. When some cretin co-worker gives you that look, don’t sprint to the parking lot to let the air out of their tires. Watching our knee-jerk reactions, we can prevent every minor clusterfuck from exploding – don’t hit send. Next time you're about to lose your shit because someone cut you off in traffic – pause, breathe - it’s not worth a blood pressure spike nor the jail time. My preferred fight or flight response is DON’T HIT SEND.