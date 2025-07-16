Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
Jul 16

Claim Pending

Believe it or not, Nuno loved his wife. But he loved his kneecaps more. He’d miss her when she was gone. Honest to God. But the piper was due. This was the only way. Off the curb she went.

The intensive care machines whirred and blooped. “She’s not really alive, no. But not dead, technically. Be strong, I had a patient out like a light for three years who snapped to life one day right as rain.”

Nuno dropped the crumpled life insurance papers in the bin by the hospital exit. He knew his demise would be in better hands.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Caro Henry and others
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
Jul 16

Thank you for the shout out! Inspiration comes from many sources. I feel honoured to provide the impetus for your story!

A Remembered Coma

Wayne was separating the coma of burdock seeds into individual piles. His frustration with the clinging seeds made him more miserable in the unbearable heat. It didn’t help that his employer gave no explanation for the onerous task. As the afternoon passed Wayne wasn’t sure if he was separating burdock seeds. From memory, he remembered that burdock and belladonna night shade were similar in look and texture.

Suddenly Wayne keeled over.

“Here, drink this,” instructed his employer as Wayne opened his eyes.

“What is it ?” he groggily asked.

“Burdock tea,” was the reply, as Wayne performed a classic spit take.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Caro Henry and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture