One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

COMA

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Busted A CNF prompted by a Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦 Story stack: Separation Method My hubby knew this guy, Bobby, who lived in a house where you could poke the drywall in your attic and—POOF!—instant access to your neighbor's! One day, Bobby's playing hooky from school, bored, when he decides to squeeze through to the neighbor's attic and tiptoes downstairs. This genius then raids their fridge and plops down to watch their TV while munching on their snacks! The food coma hits him like a truck, and he's snoring on their couch when he awakens to their neighbor screaming at finding some kid passed out on her sofa covered in Cheeto dust!

2024 PROMPTS

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma

Upcoming…

A poem about a young boy’s dreams: Astro Dreams, 19 July 2025

