One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: COMA
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
COMA
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
Busted
A CNF prompted by a Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦 Story stack: Separation Method
My hubby knew this guy, Bobby, who lived in a house where you could poke the drywall in your attic and—POOF!—instant access to your neighbor's!
One day, Bobby's playing hooky from school, bored, when he decides to squeeze through to the neighbor's attic and tiptoes downstairs.
This genius then raids their fridge and plops down to watch their TV while munching on their snacks!
The food coma hits him like a truck, and he's snoring on their couch when he awakens to their neighbor screaming at finding some kid passed out on her sofa covered in Cheeto dust!
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of a month.
The next prompt will drop 20 August 2025.
Check out other writing prompts from: Erica Drayton: Erica Drayton, Microzine; Justin Deming: Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire; Miguel S.: The Fiction Dealer’s Microdosing, and Writer Pilgrim by So Elite: Prompt Station on Writer Pilgrim's Substack.
2024 PROMPTS
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma
Upcoming…
A poem about a young boy’s dreams:
Astro Dreams, 19 July 2025
Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.
Claim Pending
Believe it or not, Nuno loved his wife. But he loved his kneecaps more. He’d miss her when she was gone. Honest to God. But the piper was due. This was the only way. Off the curb she went.
The intensive care machines whirred and blooped. “She’s not really alive, no. But not dead, technically. Be strong, I had a patient out like a light for three years who snapped to life one day right as rain.”
Nuno dropped the crumpled life insurance papers in the bin by the hospital exit. He knew his demise would be in better hands.
Thank you for the shout out! Inspiration comes from many sources. I feel honoured to provide the impetus for your story!
A Remembered Coma
Wayne was separating the coma of burdock seeds into individual piles. His frustration with the clinging seeds made him more miserable in the unbearable heat. It didn’t help that his employer gave no explanation for the onerous task. As the afternoon passed Wayne wasn’t sure if he was separating burdock seeds. From memory, he remembered that burdock and belladonna night shade were similar in look and texture.
Suddenly Wayne keeled over.
“Here, drink this,” instructed his employer as Wayne opened his eyes.
“What is it ?” he groggily asked.
“Burdock tea,” was the reply, as Wayne performed a classic spit take.