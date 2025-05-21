Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Jason Duck
May 24, 2025

The early morning sun bathed the garden with its majestic light. A beautiful tree stood in its centre, long branches reaching up towards the heavens.

The woman stood before the tree, eyes looking up at the tempting fruit hanging from its branches, like rubies.

The morning breeze blew through her long, black hair and dew from the lush blades of grass wetted her bare feet, like tears.

She had been told that they could eat fruit from any other tree but this one.

But the serpent’s voice won out in the end.

Eve reached up and picked an apple.

Feasts and Fables's avatar
Feasts and Fables
May 21, 2025

Early Bird (100 words)

He stifled the curse his aching bones elicited. It was dark, though a glimmer of dawn’s promise whispered at him, piercing the fug of exhaustion. The air was musty, sweaty exhausted bodies littering the single room in the overcrowded bothy. He’d lost the fight for bedspace but glowing embers had offset the chill of a slate mattress. He had room to move, to pack without rousing the others. The hairy blanket was basic but it could be discarded. He mounted his bike excitedly. The view from the top of the first climb would be a winning one, his lead unassailable.

