One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

SEIZE THE MOMENT

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Marathoner Perseverance As Mia approached the final stretch of the marathon, exhaustion clawed at her limbs. The crowd roared, their cheers echoing in her ears. “Don’t hold back, Mia!” shouted her friend, Sarah, waving a sign. “This is your moment!” She thought of women who had missed chances, their dreams lost to time. “I won’t let this slip away!” Mia gasped, finding a rush of strength. With a deep breath, she surged forward, each stride fueled by determination. Crossing the finish line, she raised her arms in victory, tears of joy streaming down her face. “I did it! I truly did it!”

2024 PROMPTS

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment

Upcoming…

Two poems about stillness: Pause, 24 May 2025

