One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: SEIZE THE MOMENT
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
SEIZE THE MOMENT
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
Marathoner
Perseverance
As Mia approached the final stretch of the marathon, exhaustion clawed at her limbs. The crowd roared, their cheers echoing in her ears.
“Don’t hold back, Mia!” shouted her friend, Sarah, waving a sign. “This is your moment!”
She thought of women who had missed chances, their dreams lost to time.
“I won’t let this slip away!” Mia gasped, finding a rush of strength.
With a deep breath, she surged forward, each stride fueled by determination.
Crossing the finish line, she raised her arms in victory, tears of joy streaming down her face.
“I did it! I truly did it!”
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of a month.
The next prompt will drop 18 June 2025.
The early morning sun bathed the garden with its majestic light. A beautiful tree stood in its centre, long branches reaching up towards the heavens.
The woman stood before the tree, eyes looking up at the tempting fruit hanging from its branches, like rubies.
The morning breeze blew through her long, black hair and dew from the lush blades of grass wetted her bare feet, like tears.
She had been told that they could eat fruit from any other tree but this one.
But the serpent’s voice won out in the end.
Eve reached up and picked an apple.
Early Bird (100 words)
He stifled the curse his aching bones elicited. It was dark, though a glimmer of dawn’s promise whispered at him, piercing the fug of exhaustion. The air was musty, sweaty exhausted bodies littering the single room in the overcrowded bothy. He’d lost the fight for bedspace but glowing embers had offset the chill of a slate mattress. He had room to move, to pack without rousing the others. The hairy blanket was basic but it could be discarded. He mounted his bike excitedly. The view from the top of the first climb would be a winning one, his lead unassailable.