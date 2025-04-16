Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

GRAVE

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Defiant Love (Sonnet) For my mother-in-law Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In quiet rooms where shadows softly creep, A heavy heart carries news—life will wane, With every breath, the weight of sorrow deep, A journey marked by bravery and pain. The doctor’s gaze, a truth too hard to share, Yet in the silence, strength begins to rise, For every moment holds a precious flare, In laughter’s echo, love defies goodbyes. With friends beside, embrace the coming night, Each memory a treasure, brightly stored, In grave uncertainty, they find their light, Welcoming life, though time can't be ignored. In every heartbeat, hope will still remain, A legacy of love beyond the pain.

Author’s Note

2024 PROMPTS

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave

Upcoming…

More daily poems this month: NaPoWriMo, April 2025

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend