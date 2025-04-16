Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
Apr 16, 2025

An Untimely Call

Prompt by: Caro’s Writing Perspectives : One Hundred-Word Wonders : A writing prompt: GRAVE

The grave was located on the side of the hill. It looked like the backhoe had dug it out as there was a pile of covered dirt over from the site. It was the morning. The sun had just risen.

I am a planner. I plan my day. It keeps me balanced.

I slowly worked my way up the hill to where my father was to be buried.

“So this is where it ends,” I uttered as I reached the grave.

A voice replied, “Are you talking to me?”

As I screamed down the hill I never looked back once.

1 reply by Caro Henry
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Apr 21, 2025

Thank you for the mention Caro! I appreciate it.

