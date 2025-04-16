One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: GRAVE
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
GRAVE
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
Defiant Love (Sonnet)
For my mother-in-lawIn quiet rooms where shadows softly creep, A heavy heart carries news—life will wane, With every breath, the weight of sorrow deep, A journey marked by bravery and pain. The doctor’s gaze, a truth too hard to share, Yet in the silence, strength begins to rise, For every moment holds a precious flare, In laughter’s echo, love defies goodbyes. With friends beside, embrace the coming night, Each memory a treasure, brightly stored, In grave uncertainty, they find their light, Welcoming life, though time can't be ignored. In every heartbeat, hope will still remain, A legacy of love beyond the pain.
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday in a month.
The next prompt will drop 21 May 2025.
2024 PROMPTS
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave
An Untimely Call
Prompt by: Caro’s Writing Perspectives : One Hundred-Word Wonders : A writing prompt: GRAVE
The grave was located on the side of the hill. It looked like the backhoe had dug it out as there was a pile of covered dirt over from the site. It was the morning. The sun had just risen.
I am a planner. I plan my day. It keeps me balanced.
I slowly worked my way up the hill to where my father was to be buried.
“So this is where it ends,” I uttered as I reached the grave.
A voice replied, “Are you talking to me?”
As I screamed down the hill I never looked back once.
Thank you for the mention Caro! I appreciate it.