One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

TIRED

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

No Rest Onward (three years in, and Ukraine still fights its invaders) “Your eyes are heavy, friend,” Vasyl said, surveying remnants of the battle. “Rest will come later,” Mykola replied, wiping blood from his knife. “We lost too many today.” “Too many good fighters,” Vasyl echoed, his voice thick with sorrow. “What do we do now?” “Fight on. For them,” Mykola said, determination flickering in his gaze. “Will it ever end?” “Not until we reclaim our home,” Mykola replied, clenching his fists. “But we need to regroup.” Vasyl nodded, the weight of loss pressing down. “Then let’s gather what’s left of us. We can’t let their sacrifice be in vain.” “Together, always.”

2024 PROMPTS

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired

Upcoming…

A poem about life: The Wren, 22 March 2025

