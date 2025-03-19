One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: TIRED
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
TIRED
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
No Rest
Onward (three years in, and Ukraine still fights its invaders)
“Your eyes are heavy, friend,” Vasyl said, surveying remnants of the battle.
“Rest will come later,” Mykola replied, wiping blood from his knife. “We lost too many today.”
“Too many good fighters,” Vasyl echoed, his voice thick with sorrow. “What do we do now?”
“Fight on. For them,” Mykola said, determination flickering in his gaze.
“Will it ever end?”
“Not until we reclaim our home,” Mykola replied, clenching his fists. “But we need to regroup.”
Vasyl nodded, the weight of loss pressing down. “Then let’s gather what’s left of us. We can’t let their sacrifice be in vain.”
“Together, always.”
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday in a month.
The next prompt will drop 16 April 2025.
2024 PROMPTS
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
As his tires hit the gravel Karl’s eyes opened in terror. He jerked the wheel and corrected his course.
A couple of miles down the road his eyes slid closed until he felt the wheel jerk in his hands.
He thought about it for a minute before he rolled down his window allowing cold, fresh, air to wash over him. Karl turned the music up loud. He sang badly, loudly with strength, so much so that he woke up his date who was sleeping in the passenger seat.
“What are you doing?” she inquired with some urgency.
“Keeping you alive.”
Rebirth
The night air became clear and warm. Invisible to the naked eye, millions of mushroom spores floated in the breeze. Some came to rest in the dirt near the corpse.
The spores sprouted and quickly grew to maturity. As the gills beneath the caps spread wide, the mushrooms released more spores. Instead of floating off in search of new habitats, the spores drew together and spun faster and faster, eventually becoming a whirlwind that glowed like phosphorus and crackled like lightning.
The corpse was consumed. In its place lay a living woman.
The Faerie returned to the Realm of Life.