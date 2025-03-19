Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
Mar 20, 2025

As his tires hit the gravel Karl’s eyes opened in terror. He jerked the wheel and corrected his course.

A couple of miles down the road his eyes slid closed until he felt the wheel jerk in his hands.

He thought about it for a minute before he rolled down his window allowing cold, fresh, air to wash over him. Karl turned the music up loud. He sang badly, loudly with strength, so much so that he woke up his date who was sleeping in the passenger seat.

“What are you doing?” she inquired with some urgency.

“Keeping you alive.”

Jim Melvin
Mar 19, 2025

Rebirth

The night air became clear and warm. Invisible to the naked eye, millions of mushroom spores floated in the breeze. Some came to rest in the dirt near the corpse.

The spores sprouted and quickly grew to maturity. As the gills beneath the caps spread wide, the mushrooms released more spores. Instead of floating off in search of new habitats, the spores drew together and spun faster and faster, eventually becoming a whirlwind that glowed like phosphorus and crackled like lightning.

The corpse was consumed. In its place lay a living woman.

The Faerie returned to the Realm of Life.

