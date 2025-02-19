One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: PARDON
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
PARDON
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
Clemency
A time to hope
Time dripped like a leaky faucet in the dim cell, each drop echoing the rhythm of his heart—slow, agonizing, yet persistent.
Jacob sat on the edge of his cot, the cold metal biting through the thin fabric of his pants.
Shadows stretched across the concrete walls. He visualized the sun outside bathing the world in golden light, a stark contrast to his gray existence.
He clutched a worn photograph, the faces of loved ones blurred from his fingers tracing their outlines.
Today, hope flickered, a candle in the dark, as he awaited the decision that could shatter his chains.
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday in a month.
The next prompt will drop 19 March 2025.
Check out other writing prompts from: Erica Drayton, Microzine, Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire, and The Fiction Dealer’s Microdosing.
2024 THEMES
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 THEMES
Judgment | Pardon
Oh, Julie has a nerve! Ha! Love the play on words, Scott.
Goodbye,Dear Joni
There is no pardon for those people who get pancreatic cancer. It is still a killer and a quick sly one. A person can look normal and lively and be dead two weeks later. I am still in shock from the loss of my sister to this monster cancer.
She was lovely and had the best figure of the family. She was active in her community and was just beginning to enjoy retirement. Her husband died last year from work- related lung disease. So, there is a house in the Atlanta suburbs where no one is at home ever again.