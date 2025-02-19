Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro Henry
Feb 19, 2025

Oh, Julie has a nerve! Ha! Love the play on words, Scott.

Theresa Greene
Feb 19, 2025

Goodbye,Dear Joni

There is no pardon for those people who get pancreatic cancer. It is still a killer and a quick sly one. A person can look normal and lively and be dead two weeks later. I am still in shock from the loss of my sister to this monster cancer.

She was lovely and had the best figure of the family. She was active in her community and was just beginning to enjoy retirement. Her husband died last year from work- related lung disease. So, there is a house in the Atlanta suburbs where no one is at home ever again.

3 replies by Caro Henry and others
10 more comments...

