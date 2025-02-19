Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

PARDON

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Clemency A time to hope Photo by Dabarti Time dripped like a leaky faucet in the dim cell, each drop echoing the rhythm of his heart—slow, agonizing, yet persistent. Jacob sat on the edge of his cot, the cold metal biting through the thin fabric of his pants. Shadows stretched across the concrete walls. He visualized the sun outside bathing the world in golden light, a stark contrast to his gray existence. He clutched a worn photograph, the faces of loved ones blurred from his fingers tracing their outlines. Today, hope flickered, a candle in the dark, as he awaited the decision that could shatter his chains.

Author’s Note

Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday in a month.

The next prompt will drop 19 March 2025 .

2024 THEMES

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 THEMES

Judgment | Pardon

Upcoming…

Poetry about being alone: Solitude, 22 February 2025

