One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Heritage A grandmother’s legacy An old recipe box stuffed with recipes sat on the kitchen counter. Lena watched her daughter, Maya, struggling to decipher the old family recipe her grandmother had written in her flowing script. “It’s just a cake,” Maya said, furrowing her brow. “Why is it so complicated?” “It’s not just a cake,” Lena said, leaning closer. “It’s a story of who we are, our roots.” Maya sighed, tossing the paper aside. “I don’t understand it!” “Then let’s translate it together,” Lena said. They worked side by side, flour dusting the counter. The kitchen filled with laughter and the scent of nostalgia.

Author’s Note

2024 PROMPTS

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation

Upcoming…

A poem about a world progressing toward authoritarianism: It Never Entered My Mind, 21 June 2025

