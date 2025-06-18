Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
Jun 18, 2025

Band of Bruhs

Ed sat watching the WWII Channel, as usual. Spoiler alert: Hitler loses. He had to turn up the volume to drown out his granddaughters and their jabberjaw friends. “Rizz”. “Sus”. “Slay”. It all was Greek to him. Then it hit him. Finally, his chance to contribute. He got out his typewriter and started banging out a letter to the Pentagon.

“Dear sirs:

If things turn south in Ukraine or Gaza and US troops are put in harms way, I have a comms solution to take the place of the fabled Navajo Code Talkers from The Big One. Unbreakable cryptographers. Teenagers.”

Reply
Share
5 replies by Caro Henry and others
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
Jun 18, 2025

Three Corner Cat

Red turned up the volume on the television.

“It looks like the doctor is in the house,” the announcer stated firmly. “Morgan has been accused of juicing up before. As they head back to the dish, grumbling is occurring. The Annie Oakley’s are not happy tonight.”

Red eyed the TV.

“The pill is presented. The aspirin is delivered. Jensen appeared to be browsing on this one.”

Red smiled.

“The dance was swatted hard! Oh my it’s a fartslam, ”

Red’s wife called from the kitchen. “I thought you were watching baseball?”

“It is going to be a long season,” Red thought.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Caro Henry and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture