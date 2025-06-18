One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: LOST IN TRANSLATION
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
Heritage
A grandmother’s legacy
An old recipe box stuffed with recipes sat on the kitchen counter.
Lena watched her daughter, Maya, struggling to decipher the old family recipe her grandmother had written in her flowing script.
“It’s just a cake,” Maya said, furrowing her brow. “Why is it so complicated?”
“It’s not just a cake,” Lena said, leaning closer. “It’s a story of who we are, our roots.”
Maya sighed, tossing the paper aside.
“I don’t understand it!”
“Then let’s translate it together,” Lena said.
They worked side by side, flour dusting the counter.
The kitchen filled with laughter and the scent of nostalgia.
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of a month.
The next prompt will drop 16 July 2025.
Check out other writing prompts from: Erica Drayton: Erica Drayton, Microzine; Justin Deming: Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire; Miguel S.: The Fiction Dealer’s Microdosing, and Writer Pilgrim by So Elite: Prompt Station on Writer Pilgrim's Substack.
2024 PROMPTS
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation
Upcoming…
A poem about a world progressing toward authoritarianism:
It Never Entered My Mind, 21 June 2025
Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.
Band of Bruhs
Ed sat watching the WWII Channel, as usual. Spoiler alert: Hitler loses. He had to turn up the volume to drown out his granddaughters and their jabberjaw friends. “Rizz”. “Sus”. “Slay”. It all was Greek to him. Then it hit him. Finally, his chance to contribute. He got out his typewriter and started banging out a letter to the Pentagon.
“Dear sirs:
If things turn south in Ukraine or Gaza and US troops are put in harms way, I have a comms solution to take the place of the fabled Navajo Code Talkers from The Big One. Unbreakable cryptographers. Teenagers.”
Three Corner Cat
Red turned up the volume on the television.
“It looks like the doctor is in the house,” the announcer stated firmly. “Morgan has been accused of juicing up before. As they head back to the dish, grumbling is occurring. The Annie Oakley’s are not happy tonight.”
Red eyed the TV.
“The pill is presented. The aspirin is delivered. Jensen appeared to be browsing on this one.”
Red smiled.
“The dance was swatted hard! Oh my it’s a fartslam, ”
Red’s wife called from the kitchen. “I thought you were watching baseball?”
“It is going to be a long season,” Red thought.