Don’t Ask

Ted and Rico don’t talk anymore. Time was, they were inseparable. Faculty lounge. Old movies. Until they weren’t. Ted thought he knew everything. Which was annoying enough. But he compounded the sin by always adding, insincerely, as a coda to any of his numerous pronouncements, “but what do I know?”, implying some doubt or uncertainty or lack of expertise where none was intended or ever would be acknowledged. The disingenuous qualifier was punctuated as an interrogative but certainly did not invite or welcome any reply.

How did the relationship end, you might ask. Simple. One time Rico answered the question.

Excellent. When you know you know.

