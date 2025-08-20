One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: CONCENTRATION, TRANSMIT, FALSE
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.
These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.
Today’s prompt is:
CONCENTRATION, TRANSMIT, FALSE
Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words.
Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page.
Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so.
These prompts don’t have a deadline.
My response is included below.
Remembrances
The room thrummed with an unsettling energy.
Sarah sat, trying to concentrate, when the device on the table suddenly sprang to life with an ominous hum. It promised to connect her to her long-dead mother, a connection she desperately wanted.
Instead, a flood of horrifying images invaded her mind; tormented faces, scenes of agony that clawed their way from the depths of her memories.
No false recollections. These were fragments long buried, now unleashed by the device, gulag scenes she’d tried forgetting.
Women, including her mother, in a filthy box, whispering their prayers; her young eyes recording the daily horrors.
Author’s Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of a month.
The next prompt will drop 17 September 2025.
I As In Initials
Corey was on the verge of causing a rebellion. He couldn’t simply tell the assembled programmers to engage in the common industry exercise to root out vulnerabilities “Capture the Flag”. He was constitutionally unable to be so direct. No, he had to call it Concentration Transmit False. In the first place, there was no need for initials. And if he must, why not the traditional NATO phonetic alphabet? “Nowhere is such usage required,” he would say if challenged.
Fred knew better than to do so. But he was not above a snipe. “Dude,” he shook his head. “Waffles Taxidermist Flibbertigibbet?”
Following The Pattern
“There’s no concentration needed,” thought Clem “A true false test is easy peasy.”
When the test ended Clem packed up and walked to the door where his girlfriend waited. “How did it go?” she asked.
“No problem. I followed the pattern and finished early.”
Judy frowned a bit, trying to not transmit her dismay at how wrong his statement was. “Pattern?” she inquired.
“Yeah. You know, the pattern. Ronnie has it figured out. His brother is a psych major at the University.
“Not a psych major. A psycho. He’s locked up.”
“I think I’m going to be sick,” Clem said.