Scott MacLeod
Aug 20

I As In Initials

Corey was on the verge of causing a rebellion. He couldn’t simply tell the assembled programmers to engage in the common industry exercise to root out vulnerabilities “Capture the Flag”. He was constitutionally unable to be so direct. No, he had to call it Concentration Transmit False. In the first place, there was no need for initials. And if he must, why not the traditional NATO phonetic alphabet? “Nowhere is such usage required,” he would say if challenged.

Fred knew better than to do so. But he was not above a snipe. “Dude,” he shook his head. “Waffles Taxidermist Flibbertigibbet?”

Aug 20

Following The Pattern

“There’s no concentration needed,” thought Clem “A true false test is easy peasy.”

When the test ended Clem packed up and walked to the door where his girlfriend waited. “How did it go?” she asked.

“No problem. I followed the pattern and finished early.”

Judy frowned a bit, trying to not transmit her dismay at how wrong his statement was. “Pattern?” she inquired.

“Yeah. You know, the pattern. Ronnie has it figured out. His brother is a psych major at the University.

“Not a psych major. A psycho. He’s locked up.”

“I think I’m going to be sick,” Clem said.

