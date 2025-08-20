Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

CONCENTRATION, TRANSMIT, FALSE

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Remembrances An interrogation room | Art by fergregory The room thrummed with an unsettling energy. Sarah sat, trying to concentrate, when the device on the table suddenly sprang to life with an ominous hum. It promised to connect her to her long-dead mother, a connection she desperately wanted. Instead, a flood of horrifying images invaded her mind; tormented faces, scenes of agony that clawed their way from the depths of her memories. No false recollections. These were fragments long buried, now unleashed by the device, gulag scenes she’d tried forgetting. Women, including her mother, in a filthy box, whispering their prayers; her young eyes recording the daily horrors.

Author’s Note

