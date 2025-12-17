Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

Today’s prompt is:

BRIGHT LIGHT

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

Glow Up! Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A bright light rises over the cracked earth, not harsh, just soft, steady, insistent. It hums, low and quiet, calling roots to listen, drawing stars closer, downward, pulling night closer to day, blending night with dawn. Hands reach out, trying to feel this warmth that curves shadows, this glow that colors silence. In that light, time folds gently, ordinary things shift, bend— a breath becomes a bridge, a glance sparks change. Here, in this quiet blush, the world seems to pause, waiting for something new to begin. Somewhere, a seed cracks open, letting light flood in, ready to grow, bloom.

Author's Note

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light

