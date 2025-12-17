Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Gerard DiLeo
1d

100-word CHALLENGE prompt: Caro’s Writing Perspective

TITLE: Out From the Shadows—Pushing Through Illness to the Light

Your once bejeweled insistence on the bright

Burned red with passion's might of lovers' light

'Til orange, fading in, suppressed the hue

With yellow's caution light, despite the view

Of green--signaling me to grace your ways

Blue is what I see of you these days

To darken Sol's expression violet

Till indigo is bare, inchoate

Your violet is violently blamed

'Til all your colors coalesce in shame

And self-esteem recedes as viewed in jade

You're not yourself—so look! beyond the shade

Emerge from death's cocoon to face new dawn

And shine anew as how you're truly borne

Lois Misegadis
1d

Eyes Closed Shut

Eyes Closed Shut

Eyes closed shut as if it made any difference.

There is nothing to see.

All details are burnt out, as if there were any to begin with,

Night comes not, nor dusk, nor dawn.

I know not locaton, nor direction of my destination.

There is no comprehension of a point of disembarkation.

Reason can not act upon the mysterious,

Logic fails in the wake of impertinent knowledge.

Instinct is useless in an atmosphere of eventual zero.

Blind faith has hitching a ride home,

And wisdom, alas, is unattainable.

Who thought it was a good idea to seek the bright light.

