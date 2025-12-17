One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: BRIGHT LIGHT
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.
These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.
Today’s prompt is:
BRIGHT LIGHT
Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer.
Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page.
If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section.
There’s no deadline for these prompts.
You’ll find my own response below.
Glow Up!A bright light rises over the cracked earth, not harsh, just soft, steady, insistent. It hums, low and quiet, calling roots to listen, drawing stars closer, downward, pulling night closer to day, blending night with dawn. Hands reach out, trying to feel this warmth that curves shadows, this glow that colors silence. In that light, time folds gently, ordinary things shift, bend— a breath becomes a bridge, a glance sparks change. Here, in this quiet blush, the world seems to pause, waiting for something new to begin. Somewhere, a seed cracks open, letting light flood in, ready to grow, bloom.
Author's Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of the month.
The next prompt will drop 21 January 2026.
Check out other writing prompts from: Justin Deming: Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire; Miguel S.: The Fiction Dealer’s Microdosing, and Writer Pilgrim by So Elite: Prompt Station on Writer Pilgrim's Substack.
2024 PROMPTS
Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light
Upcoming…
A meditation:
Solstice Sunning, 20 December 2025
Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.
100-word CHALLENGE prompt: Caro’s Writing Perspective
TITLE: Out From the Shadows—Pushing Through Illness to the Light
Your once bejeweled insistence on the bright
Burned red with passion's might of lovers' light
'Til orange, fading in, suppressed the hue
With yellow's caution light, despite the view
Of green--signaling me to grace your ways
Blue is what I see of you these days
To darken Sol's expression violet
Till indigo is bare, inchoate
Your violet is violently blamed
'Til all your colors coalesce in shame
And self-esteem recedes as viewed in jade
You're not yourself—so look! beyond the shade
Emerge from death's cocoon to face new dawn
And shine anew as how you're truly borne
Lois Misegadis
Eyes Closed Shut
Eyes closed shut as if it made any difference.
There is nothing to see.
All details are burnt out, as if there were any to begin with,
Night comes not, nor dusk, nor dawn.
I know not locaton, nor direction of my destination.
There is no comprehension of a point of disembarkation.
Reason can not act upon the mysterious,
Logic fails in the wake of impertinent knowledge.
Instinct is useless in an atmosphere of eventual zero.
Blind faith has hitching a ride home,
And wisdom, alas, is unattainable.
Who thought it was a good idea to seek the bright light.