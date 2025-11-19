Caro’s Writing Perspectives

100-WORD STORY—PROMPT: FAMILY SECRET

TITLE: FAMILY FUNCTION

"This is a private function," my wife informed the woman and her children. "We reserved it over two months ago."

"Oh, I'm sorry, I had no idea. My husband reserved it a couple of months ago. Who had reserved it for you?"

"No, just please find another place for your little get-together. This one's taken."

"Well, then," the other woman said, "we have a problem."

When I arrived, my wife felt relieved, knowing I would straighten this out.

"You're all probably wondering why I called you all here. Hear me out. I love you all the same...and completely."

