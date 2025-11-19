Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing prompt that celebrates the marvel of storytelling in a concise form. Within the realm of micro-fiction, writers have mastered the art of crafting complete narratives in just a few sentences.

These bite-sized pieces should showcase the power of brevity, leaving readers in awe of the vast landscapes painted within a mere hundred words. So, how can a story be effectively told in such a limited space? Let's explore the possibilities together.

Today’s prompt is:

A FAMILY SECRET

Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, based on the prompt. The 100-word count does not include the title. Please use WordCounter or your writing software to ensure your piece is exactly 100 words. Place (copy and paste) your 100-word response to the prompt with its title in a comment below. If you’d like, publish on your own Substack site or Substack Notes with a link back to this page. Tap those little hearts on responses in the comment section, if you are moved to do so. These prompts don’t have a deadline. My response is included below.

Time to Open the Door Lynn’s 10-year-old eyes searched her father’s face for the truth hidden behind his silence. “Dad, please,” she said. “Tell me. How come Grandma hasn’t visited us lately or even come for Thanksgiving?” He took a deep breath. “After your mom died two years ago, I told her something that she couldn’t forgive, so she shut the door on us.” “What did you tell her?” He looked at her. “I was honest about who I am… who I loved.” “But you love me!” “It's not because of you. It’s because I also love Tim.” “Well, that’s stupid! I love Tim too.”

2024 PROMPTS

Pride/Humility | Greed/Generosity | Wrath/Joy | Envy/Contentment | Lust/Love | Gluttony/Temperance | Sloth/Vigor | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret

Upcoming…

A poem about finding gratitude: Gratitude Season, 22 November 2025

