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One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect.

Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month, we have a twofer: Some Like it Hot, a comedy directed by Billy Wilder, and Do the Right Thing, a Spike Lee joint. You can use the entire prompt (two movie titles) or focus on one of the two.

Today’s prompt is:

SOME LIKE IT HOT; DO THE RIGHT THING

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

Marked Ground As the sun beat down, Dmytro swept his metal detector slowly across the scorched earth, each pass deliberate. “Clear,” he called back. Olena marked the lane behind him, chalk and flags, methodical. The others on their team waited at the perimeter. Then the ground swallowed the sound before the blast did—a dull thud, then nothing, then everything. Dmytro was on the ground. His ears rang. Smoke. “Olena!” She was twenty feet back, down, one leg gone below the knee. He crawled to her through marked ground and grabbed her hand. “Stay with me. Stay.” Her eyes found his. She stayed.

Ukraine is one of the most heavily mined countries in history. During the war, Russian forces deliberately seeded farmland, forests, and roadsides with land mines and unexploded ordnance across an estimated 160,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of Florida. Demining teams work in strict formation: one operator sweeping ahead with a metal detector, others marking cleared lanes with flags and chalk, while the rest wait safely at the perimeter. One wrong step ends everything. Teams have lost members this way, and the work will continue for decades.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Author's Note

2024 THEMES and PROMPTS

Theme: Pride/Humility, Prompt: Race | Theme: Greed/Generosity, Prompt: Childhood Game | Theme: Wrath/Joy, Prompt: Rat, Honey, Candle | Theme: Envy/Contentment, Prompt: Carnival | Theme: Lust/Love, Prompt: Wish | Theme: Gluttony/Temperance, Prompt: Firefly | Theme: Sloth/Vigor, Prompt: Embrace | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light

2026 PROMPTS

An Affair to Remember | Eyes Wide Shut | Some Like it Hot; Do the Right Thing

Upcoming…

A poem about existence: Of Being, 21 March 2026

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