Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
3d

Double Feature

Old Father Gavin knocked around film school for a spell before he became a man of the cloth. So he peppered his homilies with references to his favorite flicks. He liked to say you do not need any fancy stone tablets or a full ten-count of rules to follow. Just “Do the Right Thing.”

But he would lament that many folks just could not seem to manage that, simple as it sounded. Seemed hell bent on Hell. To a trip downstairs when all was said and done. “Yup,” he’d say. “No doubt about it. Seems like ‘Some Like it Hot’.”

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Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
3d

100-word challenge: "Some like it hot; do the right thing."

TITLE: The Boiling Frog Effect

The left faucet flowed full tilt. It didn't take long for the water to turn from cold to tepid to hot. Then boiling. My children were like frogs in the pot, unsuspecting victims, the ones I was pushing--ever so slowly--until something was likely to give. The accruing of temperature was so smooth and subtle that the poor things didn't notice the thermal damage. Nor I. I didn't realize how scalding a father's disapproval can be on children. First-degree, second-degree burns, hurt. Third-degree ones scar. Their mother finally turned the right faucet, opened the drain, letting me go down.

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