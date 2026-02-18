Photo by lexiconimages

One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect.

Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month, we have a Stanley Kubrick movie, based on the book, Dream Story by Arthur Schnitzler.

Today’s prompt is:

EYES WIDE SHUT

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

Fractured Reality In a dark time, the eye begins to see.—Theodore Roethke For: Alex Pretti. Renee Nicole Good. Keith Porter, Jr. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They say three lives was justice served; cold blood never spilled, only stories told— smooth lies wrapped tight by those in power. But videos burn through their words, showing what they want hidden, faces frozen in final moments, truth caught between gunshots and silence. They demand belief in their version, pressing doubt like a weight on our chests. But open eyes don’t ever forget, remembering the cold, the fear, the heavy stillness after the shots. No fog of lies can cover what we see, what we know deep inside— truth burns stubborn, breaking through, even when they want us blind.

2024 THEMES and PROMPTS

Theme: Pride/Humility, Prompt: Race | Theme: Greed/Generosity, Prompt: Childhood Game | Theme: Wrath/Joy, Prompt: Rat, Honey, Candle | Theme: Envy/Contentment, Prompt: Carnival | Theme: Lust/Love, Prompt: Wish | Theme: Gluttony/Temperance, Prompt: Firefly | Theme: Sloth/Vigor, Prompt: Embrace | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate

2025 PROMPTS

Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light

2026 PROMPTS

An Affair to Remember | Eyes Wide Shut

Upcoming…

A poem about an intimate moment: Smile, 21 February 2026

