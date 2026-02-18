Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Gerard DiLeo
1d

Title: Follow the Data

I discard my rose-colored lenses for pixelated CMOS photovoltaic chips to receive photons that penetrate firmly closed eyelids. Thus, visual data is filtered. Where some see leadership, I see bullying. Where some see genius, I see vainglory. Where some see patriotism, I see jingoism, solipsism, and one-upmanship. Where some see fact, I see confabulation. Where some see history, I can't read invisible ink. Where some see opportunity, I see exploitation, then discarding. Where some see enemies, I see us. Where some see theirs, I see ours no more. Where some see themselves in the mirror, I'm blinded by the tears.

Lois Misegadis
1d

Eyes Never Can Shut Out . . .

I see it so clearly through my eyes and yet my mind does not want to look,

I can not stand what has come to confront me.

It is not right.

These retinas burn with images I must reject, deny, even destroy.

Nothing good can come from this despite the saying.

Despite a world of good.

Pupils dilated under the hot sun, denying functions of the biological body,

I can not stop the mirage painted on the desert floor,

Painted into my brain.

Eyelids burdened with the duty of a threshold as if hoping to monitor entrance.

