ONE HUNDRED-WORD WONDERS
A writing prompt: MISERY
One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.
These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.
This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect.
Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month the movie is Misery, a 1990 Rob Reiner movie, based on a Stephen King novel.
Today’s prompt is:
MISERY
Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer.
Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page.
If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section.
There’s no deadline for these prompts.
You’ll find my own response below.
The Misery Job
Carlo had pulled off seventeen heists clean. The Picasso, the Van Gogh, a Fabergé egg some diplomat kept in his guest bath like it was decorative soap.
This one should have been easy. The Misery: an uncut sapphire, palm-sized, sitting in a glass case in a private collector’s parlor.
Except.
The collector was ninety-two. Home alone. She made tea without being asked and called Carlo by her late husband’s name.
He sat with her for nearly three hours.
Left the sapphire behind.
Took a photograph of her in 1964.
Carlo told himself he didn’t know why.
He knew exactly why.
Author's Note
Look for a new One Hundred-Word Wonders prompt every third Wednesday of the month.
The next prompt will drop 15 July 2026.
Check out other writing prompts from: Justin Deming: Justin Deming’s Fifties by the Fire and Writer Pilgrim by So Elite: Prompt Station on Writer Pilgrim's Substack.
2024 THEMES and PROMPTS
Theme: Pride/Humility, Prompt: Race | Theme: Greed/Generosity, Prompt: Childhood Game | Theme: Wrath/Joy, Prompt: Rat, Honey, Candle | Theme: Envy/Contentment, Prompt: Carnival | Theme: Lust/Love, Prompt: Wish | Theme: Gluttony/Temperance, Prompt: Firefly | Theme: Sloth/Vigor, Prompt: Embrace | Bartender | Journey | Abandon | Flight | Hibernate
2025 PROMPTS
Judgment | Pardon | Tired | Grave | Seize the Moment | Lost in Translation | Coma | Concentration, Transmit, False | But What Do I Know? | A Family Secret | Bright Light
2026 PROMPTS
An Affair to Remember | Eyes Wide Shut | Some Like it Hot/Do the Right Thing | Sinners | Unforgiven | Misery
Upcoming…
A poem that doesn't look away:
BATTLEFIELDS, 20 June 2026
Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.
PROMPT: "Misery," for 100-word wonders.
Title: Second Window, please.
I just hate it when something on me falls off, an ear, finger, or whatever. Thank God I still have my penis--wait, belay that. Damn! Then, that whole spontaneous combustion thing--I really hate that. And my infections! Exploding purulent vesicles that decide to exude violently when I'm on stage receiving my Lifetime Bereavement Award--I really hate that, too. All of the assassination attempts--with bullets, knives, pushes, and so on--I hate those, too. And being crushed? Don't even ge me started. All these things I hate. They're miserable. Oh? Sorry. Yes, I'd like fries with that.
Love it, Caro. Noir with a heart.