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One Hundred-Word Wonders is a writing challenge that highlights how stories can shine even when they’re very short. In the world of micro-fiction, writers create whole tales using only a handful of sentences.

These tiny stories prove how much can be said with very few words, surprising readers with the depth and feeling packed into just a hundred words. How can a story truly come alive in such a small space? Let’s dive in and find out.

This year, we’re shaking things up a bit with our word prompts. Instead of the usual themes or random selections, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. It’s a fresh way to spark creativity and see stories and ideas from angles you might not expect. Whether you’re a fan of classics, new releases, or hidden gems, something exciting awaits everyone. This month the movie is Misery, a 1990 Rob Reiner movie, based on a Stephen King novel.

Today’s prompt is:

MISERY

Write a story, poem, or creative non-fiction piece using exactly 100 words. The title doesn’t count toward the word limit. To make sure your work is exactly 100 words, you can use WordCounter or any writing software you prefer. Copy and paste your 100-word piece, along with its title, into a comment below. If you want, feel free to share it on your own Substack site or Substack Notes, and include a link back to this page. If a response touches you, don’t hesitate to tap the little hearts in the comment section. There’s no deadline for these prompts. You’ll find my own response below.

The Misery Job Carlo had pulled off seventeen heists clean. The Picasso, the Van Gogh, a Fabergé egg some diplomat kept in his guest bath like it was decorative soap. This one should have been easy. The Misery: an uncut sapphire, palm-sized, sitting in a glass case in a private collector’s parlor. Except. The collector was ninety-two. Home alone. She made tea without being asked and called Carlo by her late husband’s name. He sat with her for nearly three hours. Left the sapphire behind. Took a photograph of her in 1964. Carlo told himself he didn’t know why. He knew exactly why.

Author's Note

Upcoming…

A poem that doesn't look away: BATTLEFIELDS, 20 June 2026

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