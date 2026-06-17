Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
7h

PROMPT: "Misery," for 100-word wonders.

Title: Second Window, please.

I just hate it when something on me falls off, an ear, finger, or whatever. Thank God I still have my penis--wait, belay that. Damn! Then, that whole spontaneous combustion thing--I really hate that. And my infections! Exploding purulent vesicles that decide to exude violently when I'm on stage receiving my Lifetime Bereavement Award--I really hate that, too. All of the assassination attempts--with bullets, knives, pushes, and so on--I hate those, too. And being crushed? Don't even ge me started. All these things I hate. They're miserable. Oh? Sorry. Yes, I'd like fries with that.

Reply
Share
Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
7h

Love it, Caro. Noir with a heart.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture