Photo by Johnathan

✨Happy New Year!✨

I joined Substack in mid-April 2023. My goal was to publish twice a week with a poem on Wednesdays and a short story or essay on Saturdays. I’ve managed to more or less stick to that schedule, at times posting my poems previously published in now-defunct literary journals. See a list of some of my favorite pieces I wrote in 2023 (two per month) below. Some of my writing, mostly poetry, has also been published in Spillwords and Written Tales Magazine.

On to 2024. I am editing the first draft of my novel and would like to devote more time to editing this and subsequent drafts. Look for my short stories and poetry by email and on the website once per week every Saturday in 2024. Every third Wednesday in a month, I will update paid subscribers on my novel’s progress and announce a writing prompt. This year’s prompts will be theme-related with the first seven based on the seven deadly sins and their antonyms. The Blue Chevy Malibu writing challenge will r…