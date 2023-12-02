Photo by MariaEugenia

In the stillness of a dimly lit room, a retired Senior Master Sergeant lies, immersed in the throes of a life-stealing cancer. Time, that other elusive thief, whispers in his ear, reminding him of the passage of years, of moments lived and cherished. Memories, like ghosts, float through his mind, stirring up emotions that have long been dormant.

He recalls the day he enlisted, a young and eager soul drawn to the promise of adventure. The Air Force became his second family, the roar of jet engines his lullaby, as he ensured they soared through the heavens with airmen ready to complete their mission. He fought wars and served his country with unwavering loyalty, a man of honor.

But amongst the backdrop of battles fought and victories won, there was a love left unspoken. A long lost flame, a connection never fully extinguished. He recalls the moment their paths crossed again, decades later, the flame rekindled, a love that had been buried beneath the weight of duty. Th…