A personal note from Caro: You will see less of my writing in August, but thankfully I have lots of good stuff lined up from some brilliant guest authors who have kindly agreed to fill in.

It was a hot summer night. The neon lights of the Early Owl 24-hour convenience store flickered in the heat's stillness. The hum of refrigerators filled with chilled drinks and snacks was the only sound. Suddenly, a figure with a gun entered the store, disrupting the peace of the summer night.

The thief, a wiry man, wore a black hoodie and a black and grey striped bandana that covered everything but his eyes. He pointed the weapon at the cashier, demanding all the cash from the register.

“Open the register and give me all the money. The change too. Put it in a paper bag.”

The cashier, Jack, was terrified as the thief pointed the gun at him. Jack fumbled with the keys, trying to open the register as fast as he could. He gave the thief the bag of cash and coins, noticing the thief's eyes move around the s…