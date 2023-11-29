Astronomers, they seek, and they explore
They journey far; they study deep and wide
The mysteries of space, its endless lore
And in their findings, the universe bides
In the end, it's not just the facts they find
As they peer through their telescopes, lenses
Connection to the cosmos, unique kind
Glimpse of star births, wonder commences
We are all astronomers in our way
Seeking stars, planets, constellations bright
And when we gaze upon the Milky Way
We know we are a part in every right
In their light, we see ourselves reflected
The universe, forever connected