Photo by Graham Holtshausen on Unsplash

Astronomers, they seek, and they explore

They journey far; they study deep and wide

The mysteries of space, its endless lore

And in their findings, the universe bides

In the end, it's not just the facts they find

As they peer through their telescopes, lenses

Connection to the cosmos, unique kind

Glimpse of star births, wonder commences

We are all astronomers in our way

Seeking stars, planets, constellations bright

And when we gaze upon the Milky Way

We know we are a part in every right

In their light, we see ourselves reflected

The universe, forever connected