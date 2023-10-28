Photo by rdrgraphe

In the vibrant meadow, under a pale moonlight, a vampire named Lucien prowled, his blood-red eyes glowing. Lucien could soar through the night with a raptor’s grace, his whisper chilling those unfortunate enough to hear it.

Tonight, Lucien sensed a presence, a human one. He was tired of consuming the blood of creatures that ventured into the meadow and this human’s blood vibrated in his being, young and fresh, a virgin no less. Her blood sang to him. Her name was Lilith, and the lantern she carried flickered in trembling hands as she realized her mistake. Lucien could smell her fear, taste it on the tip of his tongue.

“Ah, my lovely. I’ve been alone for such a long time.”

Lucien advanced slowly, relishing the terror emanating from Lilith’s every pore.

Lilith summoned all her courage and, with a sudden burst of strength, swung the lantern towards Lucien. The lantern’s glass shattered, and the vampire hissed in pain, momentarily weakened.

Lilith fled as Lucien gave chase.…