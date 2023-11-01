Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In the land of love, where hearts beat as one, A lover, once true, committed a sin. The woman stood, her trust and faith undone, Her heart betrayed, he had let darkness in. With tears in her eyes, she looked to the skies, For she had loved him with all her might, As she cried out in anguish with sorrowful cries, Now her world was shrouded in darkest night. Her heart, once filled with love and trust, Wondered how she could have been so blind, As shattered, broken, and covered in dust, She now saw the deceit he had enshrined. But she refused to be defeated by this blow; She would rise from the ashes, stronger than before, For she was a combatant, with strength to bestow, Her heart would not be broken, not anymore. With fire in her eyes, she faced the truth, She would walk away, with her head held high. Yes, her love had been tainted, by a heart uncouth, But she deserved a love, pure and true, to abide. Her spirit, unbroken, she would seek a new dawn, And …