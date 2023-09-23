Idealism and dreaming marked Alicia’s childhood. She trusted in humanity’s goodness. Her Christian parents, who had raised her in a multicultural home in Jamaica, instilled that belief in her. Jamaica’s motto is Out of Many, One People, as reflected in her family. Her mother was from Honduras, and her father was Jamaican. They had always encouraged her to be proud of her heritage and to embrace the differences that made her unique.

So when Alicia’s parents sent her to a Christian college in Tennessee in the late 80s, she was excited. Her parents hoped the school would provide her with a safe and nurturing environment. Alicia saw it as an occasion to expand her knowledge of her faith and connect with those who shared her values. The lush hills and warm community gave Alicia solace, despite her distance from home, but she quickly realized things were not as simple as she had imagined.

For starters, she was one of only two students of color at the school. Sh…