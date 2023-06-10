Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

My mother died today And the world Put on a shroud Of thick dark Clouds and keened As the heavens Opened and rain Poured heavy and Cold for a summer day. My mother died today And as we gathered Around her deathbed We held our own Wake of remembrance As we laughed Through tears Telling our own: do you Remember the time when… My mother died today And I sat in her room Surrounded by things She held dear like Her favorite book The spine cracked from Multiple readings Each item a recollection A placeholder for her fragments. My mother died today And my thoughts scattered Like wind-blown ashes Hers were the hands that Wiped away tears Her voice touching me As only the first voice You ever hear could Her smile shining out from her eyes. My mother died today And I feel her essence already In the memories I share Stories I tell The love and kindness I pass unto my daughter I honor the examples she left Living as good and full a life Knowi…