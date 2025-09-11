Subscribe
One of Life’s Observers
A poem emphasizing the thin line that separates the ordinary from the extraordinary.
11 hrs ago
•
Caro Henry
11
1
Blood Stained
A poem memorializing the deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school.
Sep 6
•
Caro Henry
23
14
August 2025
It Begins With Us
A poem that shows how everyday acts can spread hope and foster a sense of unity and love throughout our communities.
Aug 30
•
Caro Henry
26
8
Childhood Summer
A poem about the essence of childhood and the fleeting beauty of summer.
Aug 23
•
Caro Henry
16
2
One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: CONCENTRATION, TRANSMIT, FALSE
Aug 20
•
Caro Henry
16
15
Last Run
A prose poem capturing the poignant farewell of an old steam engine as it embarks on its final journey.
Aug 16
•
Caro Henry
15
1
The Stingrays
A speculative fiction piece blurring the lines between reality and dreams.
Aug 9
•
Caro Henry
15
5
Dali Land
A prose poem that captures the surreal and disorienting experience of a figure trapped within a Salvador Dali painting.
Aug 2
•
Caro Henry
19
6
July 2025
Our Story
A poem reminding us that while things outside our control can be unpredictable, we have the power to steer our own paths through the choices we make and…
Jul 26
•
Caro Henry
23
1
Astro Dreams
Today’s poem is about a young boy captivated by the cosmos and his aspiration to become an astronaut. You can also listen to me read it aloud.
Jul 19
•
Caro Henry
21
4
One Hundred-Word Wonders
A writing prompt: COMA
Jul 16
•
Caro Henry
20
16
Lavender Days
A poem highlighting how memories can be both comforting and sorrowful.
Jul 12
•
Caro Henry
17
7
