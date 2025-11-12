The fog rolled thick and heavy over the lonely stretch of road, swallowing the beams of Allie’s headlights as she drove.

Allie wasn’t used to this road. It was a quieter route she took only when she wanted to avoid the usual traffic. Tonight, she left the city after a long day at work, one with meetings and tight deadlines, leaving her drained.

She had been thinking about a recent project, wondering if she had done enough, if her ideas had landed as she hoped. The weight of those thoughts clung to her as she drove, making her feel uneasy. The city lights fading behind her only seemed to deepen that feeling, as if the quiet darkness ahead held its own kind of uncertainty.

She wasn’t exactly sure why. Maybe it was the silence that followed the city’s noise, or the way the fog seemed to press close against her car, blurring what lay ahead. Whatever it was, Allie hummed softly, trying to calm the fluttering in her chest as she moved forward into the night.

Then, a shadow darted across her path. Before she could react, a thud echoed in the stillness.

“Oh no!”

Allie slammed on the brakes. The car skidded to a stop. Her breath caught; she shifted, looking in her left side mirror, and spotted a deer, fallen, beside the road. The deer’s fur looked white in the swirling fog. Its body shivered.

She stepped out of the car, her heart pounding.

“Please, no. Please be okay,” she said, rushing to the deer’s side. Its soft bleats echoed in the night air as she knelt beside it, cradling the delicate creature’s head in her arms.

“Shh, it’s okay, little one,” she said, stroking its white fur. “Please don't be afraid. I’m so sorry. I didn’t see you.”

The deer’s wide eyes met hers, and for a moment, everything fell silent. Then, unexpectedly, she felt a warmth radiating from the animal, a strange energy gathering within her.

Why are you sorry? A voice echoed in her mind. It was soft, ethereal, yet unmistakably clear.

Startled, Allie pulled back, her heart racing.

“Did you just… speak to me?” she asked, looking down at the deer.

It was not your fault. The voice continued, calm and soothing. I was not paying attention.

Allie blinked, trying to comprehend.

“You can… talk to me?”

Yes, in a way.

She heard the deer’s thoughts, its voice weaving through her consciousness like a gentle breeze.

I have a gift for you.

“A gift?” she asked, her brow furrowing. “What do you mean?”

The deer explained, its eyes shimmering with an otherworldly light.

You will hear beyond ordinary sounds; hear the whispers of the forgotten. It is a gift based on your empathy, your understanding.

“What do I do with this gift?” Allie asked, feeling a mix of fear and curiosity.

Use it to heal the world’s wounds.

The deer’s thoughts grew stronger and resonated within her.

You must guide the lost. You’ll see. Your heart will tell you.

Tears welled in Allie’s eyes as she stroked the deer’s fur.

“But how? I’m just one person.”

You will know when the time comes. Trust in yourself.

The deer’s voice faded like the surrounding mist.

I will always be with you.

As the deer’s breathing slowed, and its eyes closed, Allie felt overwhelming sadness. But along with it came a flicker, a spark ignited by the connection they shared in those fleeting moments.

“I promise,” she whispered, cradling the lifeless body. “I will listen and help.”

Allie’s fingers gently brushed over its soft, white fur as she laid its head back on the ground, a profound sense of gratitude settling within her.

The fog lifted, revealing the road ahead in clearer focus. Despite the darkness, a sense of possibility pulsed through the air.

Stepping into her car, Allie found her breath becoming calm and steady, mirroring the rhythmic beat within her chest.

A few days later, Allie found herself in a small park near her home. Evening shadows stretched across the benches and pathways. The air held a faint scent of damp earth and fallen leaves, mingling with the distant hum of traffic. On one of the worn wooden benches sat a young man, his coat pulled tight against the chill. His eyes were tired, his hands restless in his lap.

She didn’t know why exactly, but she sat beside him and simply listened as he shared his worries. She learned his name was Marcus. In recent months, he had lost his job at a small company and was struggling to make ends meet. His voice trembled as he spoke about spending his money on medical care for his mother, who had recently died, his almost empty fridge, and the shame that made it hard to ask for help.

The crunch of leaves under a passing jogger’s feet, the soft rustle of branches in the cool breeze, even the distant bark of a dog seemed to fade into the background. All that mattered was the space between them, filled with quiet understanding.

Although there was no grand solution, Allie’s quiet attention seemed to ease the weight he carried. She offered a few gentle words and walked with him to a community center where he could get a warm meal and information about other resources.

That encounter with Marcus would remain etched in her memory, reminding her that the gift she received wasn’t about magic or spectacle—it was about opening her heart, paying attention, and being present when someone truly needed it most.

Author’s Note

In Scottish stories, the white deer is a rare and mystical creature that often symbolizes purity and mystery, a gentle guide from another world. People think it guides those who are open to discovering new paths or a deeper understanding of life. In my fable, the white deer acts as a silent messenger, inviting Allie to look beyond what’s immediately visible and to truly feel the pain and hope that others carry inside.

Empathy is a value we all carry within us, but sometimes it needs a little nurturing. Life and our experiences teach us how to listen more carefully and care more deeply for those around us. Sometimes though, we all need gentle reminders to slow down and really SEE the people in our lives.

As we enter a season where many are facing harrowing challenges—losing jobs, struggling to find food—opening our hearts becomes more important than ever. In each small act of kindness and in each moment we choose to reach out, we can help each other bear these burdens. Even the simplest gestures can make a world of difference, helping to heal wounds and shed light in places shadowed by hardship.

Upcoming…

A poem about the improbability of existence: A Miraculous and Precious Gift, 15 November 2025

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend