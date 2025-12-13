SHE SETTLED ONTO the cold wooden bench, a sudden tightness curling in her chest as the winter air seeped through her coat. Her breath caught for a moment, and she hugged her arms close, as if bracing against something invisible.

The winter solstice was here—the longest night of the year—and with it came memories that drifted in like fading photographs. Her mother’s soft laughter, the last wave of a friend disappearing down an airport corridor, the empty spot on the floor where her dog used to curl up. Each one left a quiet space that stretched a little wider every year.

She exhaled slowly, watching the bare branches tremble against the gray sky. Her fingers traced the rough grain of the bench as a faint ache settled somewhere beneath her ribs.

Her phone buzzed against the bench beside her. A message from Sarah, a friend she hadn’t seen in months.

Hey, are you free tonight? There’s a gathering at Branford Hall to mark the solstice. You should come.

She stared at the screen, hesitating. Crowds always felt overwhelming—too many faces, too much noise. But something in Sarah’s message nudged at her. Maybe tonight could be different.

When she arrived, the warmth inside the room hit her like a gentle wave. Soft lighting spilled across faces filled with stories, each one marked by struggle but shining with quiet strength. Sarah stood close, her familiar presence a steady anchor as they both cradled warm cups of hot chocolate. Around them, people gathered in clusters.

An older man with kind eyes and a gentle voice, his hands calloused from years of hard work, spoke of losing his home in a storm, but finding new roots (and new lodgings) because of the kindness of neighbors.

Nearby, a woman with a bright smile and a small scar near her cheek shared how she fought through illness, her laughter ringing clear despite the hardships behind it.

A young artist with paint-stained fingers showed sketches of verdant forests, tree-lined roads, open parks, lakes, and waterways in cityscapes, each line a promise of something better ahead.

She listened; these stories and more wove into her heart, stirring feelings she had tucked away. Here was a room of people who believed in something more.

Then she caught the voice of a child just a few feet away. A boy no older than seven stood with his parents.

“Why is today so special?” he asked, eyes wide and curious.

His father smiled. “It’s the winter solstice. It’s when night lasts the longest and day the shortest.”

The boy tilted his head, thinking. “So the sun is sleeping longer than usual?”

“That’s one way to see it,” his father replied.

The boy’s grin grew as he bounced around his father. “I know, it’s like the sun’s birthday?”

His mother chuckled. “In a way, yes. It’s to celebrate light coming back.”

“Can we light candles to help the sun feel less lonely in the dark?” he asked.

“That’s a wonderful idea,” she heard his mother say.

“Will we see more stars tonight because the night is so long?”

“If it were clear, yes. But tonight the clouds hide them,” the father said.

There was a pause, then the boy stopped bouncing and spoke again, quiet but sure. “I think the cold and dark are earth’s way of getting ready for spring.”

His mother nodded. “Exactly. The earth rests and gathers strength, just like we do.”

The boy smiled. “I like the winter solstice. It’s like a promise that light will come back.”

The boy’s words settled inside her like a small ember, warming a place she hadn’t noticed was cold.

She stepped closer, catching the boy’s eye, and said, “I like that promise too.”

Surprised for a moment, his smile widened.

Snow drifted down in soft flakes as she walked home. The cold air bit at her cheeks, but she didn’t pull her coat tighter. Instead, she slowed her pace, watching the snow gather on branches and sidewalks. Her breath rose in soft clouds, steady and calm.

At her door, she paused, fingers brushing the smooth wood. For a moment, she let the night fill her, not with its usual heaviness, but with something lighter, as if the dark was making room for something new.

Her phone buzzed. Another message from Sarah:

Glad you came. See you next year?

Her fingers hovered, then typed back. This time, the words felt like the first step across a bridge she’d thought too far to cross.

Yes. Next year.

She pocketed her phone and stepped inside, the quiet stillness wrapping around her like a promise she was finally ready to keep.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The longest night unfolds without a sound, And stillness settles deep across the land. We watch as shadows stretch and fold around, While distant light prepares to take its stand. A pause within the turning of the earth, A quiet breath before the coming dawn. The Sun, though hidden now, begins rebirth, Its journey back to life not far withdrawn. We gather close to honor this return, To mark the moment when the dark grows thin. From cold and silence, warmth and light will burn, A new year’s promise rising from within.

Author’s Note

When I wrote this story, I wanted to explore how the darkest times can feel overwhelming, but also how small moments and connections can shift that feeling. The woman’s loneliness at the beginning is something many of us have felt—carrying a weight that makes even familiar places seem colder.

I chose the winter solstice because it naturally represents a turning point, the longest night before light begins to return. It felt like the perfect backdrop for a quiet change inside someone. It is a time to pause and reflect on cycles beyond ourselves. In many cultures, this day holds deep meaning, a chance to honor the Sun’s journey through darkness toward light.

At Midwinter, we recognize how even in deepest night, life holds a promise. The Sun, though hidden, begins a new cycle, ready to rise again. This rebirth brings hope and a fresh start; a reminder that growth and renewal follow times of rest and quiet.

Rituals often center around welcoming this return, lighting fires or candles to celebrate emerging light. These acts connect us to rhythms of nature and to one another, fostering a sense of renewal and belonging.

Thank you for taking the time to read the story and the subsequent poem. I hope they offer a bit of comfort or light when you need it most.

