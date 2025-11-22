Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When days grow heavy with the weight of what we cannot change: neighbors caught in shadows, families shattered like glass on tile floors, prices climbing high, higher, and fear settling around us in a dense fog, we still find reasons to gather; some traveling miles, hearts full, to sit close despite everything. Laughter bubbles up, breaking through the dark like sudden beams of sunlight, voices rise in songs, feet move to rhythms that defy silence. In a world that tries to press down, joy resists—stubborn, fierce, alive. Life itself, (a fragile miracle spun from countless chance moments, a breath that belongs only to you, and to me) asks us to hold tight to those joyous sparks, small and bright, fuel for days when hope feels far away.

Author’s Note

This poem comes from a place of both worry and hope. My daughter is embarking on a long journey with her dog to be with us for the holidays. It’s a trip that will take several days, and given everything happening in the world, I admit I feel a bit anxious.

When I think about what to cling to during such uncertain times, I realize that gratitude isn’t always easy to find. There are many challenges around us—fear, loss, hardship—but despite it all, moments of joy and connection still shine brightly.

I hope this poem captures those small, luminous moments that keep us going: laughter, singing, and having the courage to keep moving forward.

Upcoming…

A poem encouraging us to see beauty: This Beauteous Earth, 29 November 2025

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend