User's avatar
Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
20h

Monty Python's "Galaxy" Song, From The Meaning of Life, one of Monty Python's most brilliant creations is the "Galaxy" song, recounting all the mathematics and distances and speeds by which the Universe and all its parts move.

Whenever life gets you down, Mrs. Brown,

And things seem hard or tough

And people are stupid, obnoxious or daft

And you feel that you've had quite enough...

Just remember that you're standing on a planet that's evolving

And revolving at nine hundred miles an hour;

That's orbiting at nineteen miles a second, so it's reckoned,

A sun that is the source of all our power.

The sun, and you and me, and all the stars that we can see

Are moving at a million miles a day

In an outer spiral arm at forty thousand miles an hour

Of the galaxy we call the Milky Way.

Our galaxy itself contains a hundred billion stars;

It's a hundred thousand light years side-to-side.

It bulges in the middle, sixteen thousand lightyears thick,

But out by us it's just three thousand lightyears wide.

We're thirty thousand lightyears from galactic central point;

We go round every two hundred million years.

And our galaxy is only one of millions of billions

In this amazing and expanding universe.

The universe itself keeps on expanding and expanding

In all of the directions it can whiz

As fast as it can go--the speed of light, you know--

Twelve million miles a minute and that's the fastest speed there is.

So remember when you're feeling very small and insecure,

How amazingly unlikely is your birth,

And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere up in space

'Cause there's bugger-all down here on Earth.

YouTube has the whole song sung and acted out by the Python gang. It can make you laugh and cry.

1 reply by Caro Henry
Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
20h

Always in awe, forever grateful and in love with life. 🙏♥️

1 reply by Caro Henry
© 2025 Carolyn Henry
