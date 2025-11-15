0:00 -1:39

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Chance unfolds in numbers too vast to count, a cosmic dance of genes, parents, moments folding into this singular spark: YOU. Against endless possibilities, a rare alignment, a breath held in the chaos of time and space, making this life not given, but won. Each heartbeat, a reminder— this presence, so unlikely, so fragile— a chance too grand to ignore. Do not let days slip, slide like forgotten echoes; hold tight to this breath, this pulse, a gift carved from improbability. In every glance, every step, feel awe rise (not for what is easy, but for what was almost never). Live as though born twice, once from stars, once from wonder, a miracle to cherish, a story that belongs only to you.

Author’s Note

This poem came from some thoughts that have been with me for quite some time. For a long time, I’ve thought about how unlikely it is that any of us are here at all. Neil deGrasse Tyson shares this idea using numbers and science, highlighting that the chance of your unique self being born is almost beyond what words can fully capture. I wanted to take that thought and turn it into something more personal.

I attempted to evoke the wonder and awe that come from realizing how rare and precious life truly is. I also wanted the poem to remind us that each of us (in our current form) is the result of countless moments, choices, and circumstances coming together in a way that’s almost miraculous.

Above all, I hope you read these words and find in them a way to see your life as something amazing, something worth cherishing and living to the fullest. When you think about just HOW improbable your existence is, then EVERY day you are here is special and beautiful, not to be taken for granted.

