Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Crowds gather beneath gray skies, voices rising like restless winds through bare branches, feet sinking into earth soft with recent rain. Eyes meet, fierce and bright, and warmth wraps close, breaths steady, as hope folds gently into clenched fists. Each step forward is a small rebellion, not just against silence or fear, but also stubborn hearts who refuse to see. Even as autumn skies stretch wide, there is heat in gathering, in standing tall, in choosing warmth over cold despair. This is a march through autumn’s breath, marked by chilly air, cowbells, signs, the fierce, steady pulse of being alive. Throughout the throng, gratitude blooms, for breath, for movement, for voices that refuse to fade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Leaves fall soft and slow, like memories wrapped in warm summer light, I walk through fading hues, giving space for grief beneath an open sky, In loving, in holding loss, my heart finds strength and shape, full and whole.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dusk’s shadows stretch long, folding stories of those who rest deep in earth, My breaths slow between holding tight and gentle release into the breeze, Through turning seasons, I find that sorrow builds the strength I cherish.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Leaves drift down in slow circles, colors shifting from green to deep rust and gold. A quiet change, not a sudden fall. I used to stand hesitant, eyes searching for signs of loss, but this is more than endings— this is a soft unfolding of time, a gentle clearing of space. As moments stretch, (held between breath and thought) hands unclench, releasing weight once carried, trusting in what comes next, even as shadows grow long. This season asks for patience, invites a calm gathering of courage, from what has been learned, the light found in slowing down. Winter waits, unthreatening, a quiet rest, and in this pause before cold, there is a kind of beauty— a knowing, a letting go.

Author’s Note

The first free verse grew out of my own experiences standing alongside others at the No Kings protests, especially during the last one on October 18. Being there, surrounded by people who refused to stay silent, stirred up a whirlwind of emotions in me—frustration, hope, and a surprising warmth amid the chilly autumn air. I wanted to capture that special feeling of finding light even when the sky feels heavy, and how small moments of connection and resolve can lift us during tough times. Writing this poem helped me reflect on what it truly means to be part of something bigger than myself, and how choosing hope can transform the way we see the world around us.

I wrote the two sijo poems after a summer that was filled with more loss than I ever expected. Losing loved ones left a heavy weight on my heart. The woods, shedding their brilliant colors, became a place where the world seemed to slow down and where I could feel my grief without being overwhelmed by it. These poems are my way of putting into words the mix of love, pain, and growth that comes with losing someone and still moving forward. They show how my grief doesn’t just take away—it also shapes who I am and influences how I carry on. I hope these lines offer a little comfort to anyone who has felt that same kind of ache and is looking for a way to keep going, step by step, season by season.

I was inspired to write the second free verse as I thought about my recent birthday, of being one year older. It made me think of this stage of life as similar to autumn—a season that may not always be welcomed or met with open arms, but one that is still full of its own special beauty. It’s a time of reflection and gentle letting go, acknowledging that change is an essential part of the journey of our lives. I hope the spirit of that sort of acceptance and readiness comes through in this poem, which celebrates both the wisdom accumulated over the years and the peace that accompanies knowing what’s ahead. It’s a reminder that every season, including this one, holds its own meaning and grace.

