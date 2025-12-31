As the year comes to a close, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has read, liked, and followed my Caro’s Writing Perspectives Substack posts. A special thank you goes to all my subscribers, whose support means the world to me. This year has been one of deep loss and challenge, yet also one marked by moments of light and connection that I hold close.

2025 brought heartache in many ways. I said goodbye to my mother-in-law, whose kindness and strength left a lasting impression on those who knew her. I also lost my beloved black Labrador Retriever, a loyal companion whose presence brought joy and comfort through countless days. Beyond personal loss, this country, my country, where I’ve lived for more than 50 years, faces dark times under an authoritarian and fascist regime, testing our resilience and hope.

Yet, even in this difficult landscape, there were bright spots. February brought me the chance to share Bear and Bella, a short story about the bond between pets and their families. Writing it was emotional and healing, and knowing it resonated with you made it all the more meaningful.

March was a time of discovery. My post Earth Movers began with a poem about earthworms but grew into something bigger. I dove into the earthworm’s ecological role and life cycles, learning how these small creatures help maintain the balance of nature. It was a reminder that every part of life connects and that we must protect those fragile ties.

In April, I challenged myself to write a poem every day for NaPoWriMo. Two poems stand out for me: Mr. Brightside, capturing the rush of singing along to a favorite song while driving on a sunlit road, and Sanctuary of Dreams, which explores the comfort found in companionship and imagination. Both offered a creative escape and a way to celebrate small joys.

August brought It Begins With Us, a poem about how simple acts can spread hope and unity. This piece inspired by Nick Paro also gave me the chance to introduce Nick’s two new Substacks: Sick of this Shit Publications and Banner & Backbone Media. These platforms blend personal stories with civic insight, and I see them as a vital part of standing against authoritarianism. Writing that poem was my small way of joining the fight and encouraging others to do the same.

September brought a flash fiction piece, Creativity and Suffering, exploring love, loss, and the transformative power of creativity. This month was also a creative milestone with In the Woods, a video poem that combines visuals and sound to deepen the experience. Exploring poetry through multimedia was exciting, and I look forward to expanding this approach in 2026.

October's highlight was inviting guest authors to share Halloween-themed stories. From spooky to political commentary, from horror to dark humor, these tales brought a festive spirit to the Substack community. Their creativity added a wonderful variety to the month.

November featured the final guest story of the year, Brown Girl in the Ring, by Dale Mahfood. Rooted in Jamaican lore, it introduces Sharpe, a character from his novel When Trees Fall. This story, rich in culture and depth, was a strong way to close the year’s guest contributions. I plan to bring more voices and stories from guest authors in 2026.

Looking back, 2025 was a year of contrasts—loss and hope, darkness and light, struggle and creativity. I am grateful to have shared it with you, and I am inspired to continue writing and exploring together. Thank you for being part of this journey with Caro’s Writing Perspectives. Here’s to what lies ahead.

