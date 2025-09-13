Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Silence hums, in the woods. Ancient giants stretch their limbs, reaching skyward; each leaf a tiny sail, catching whispers of sunlight, golden threads weaving through emerald canopies. I stand beneath, a slight shadow among trunks, the weight of my existence light as a feather, yet profoundly rooted, vital in its own way. An orchestra of life unfolds, where branches share silent conversations that pulse through hidden veins, a fungal tapestry of connection, binding us, echoing through trunk-sheaths, a reminder of unity, a dance of mutual grace. In moments of stillness, I find strength; the embrace of roughened bark, the soft rustle of leaves, a lullaby against chaos, offering solace, a sanctuary carved from time. Here, in this sacred space, I am both lost and found, an essential part of something greater, a symphony of existence, where trees stand tall, and I, grateful for their shelter, find my place among roots and dreams.

Author's Note

I thought it would be fun to explore something new with my poetry. So, with a little help from Canva, I turned my poem into a visual experience.

This is my way of inviting you to engage with my words in a whole new way. I believe the mix of visuals and music really brings it to life.

It’s all about connecting on a deeper level.

I will definitely do this again. I hope you enjoyed it!

