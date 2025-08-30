The place to improve the world is first in one’s own heart and head and hands, and then work outward from there. — Robert M. Pirsig

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Within the quiet corners of our minds, where thoughts settle like dust particles dancing in the sunlight, we find the seed of change— small and unassuming, yet powerful enough to reshape the world. It begins with a whisper to soul search, rummage through the clutter of our days— the worries and regrets— finding soft spaces where kindness can grow, wildflowers bursting through cracks of concrete. Hands that once grasped tightly, clenching against uncertainty, now open, reaching out, finding the warmth of connection— the shared laughter of neighbors, or quiet nods of understanding in the grocery store aisles, where life happens in every day. As we tend this inner garden, the work we put into it r i p p l e s o u t w a r d; (a smile to a stranger, a helper of those in trouble, an ear that hears without judgment) sparking small fires of hope that become lights for others. So let us begin here— with the faint hum of our hearts, molding a world that isn't just ours, but a collective embrace, where every act of love holds the power to transform, one heart at a time.

Author’s Note

This poem was inspired by

, who shares insightful thoughts on civics, politics, and the human experience, all through the perspective of an army veteran, musician, and poet.

I warmly encourage you to explore his two engaging Substacks: Sick of this Shit with Nick and Banner & Backbone.

Sick of this Shit with Nick offers a heartfelt and honest look at the frustrations many feel about modern society. Nick's unique viewpoint as a veteran lends a genuine voice to his insights. His blend of personal stories with sharp social commentary makes his words both relatable and thought-provoking. His tone is unfiltered, often sprinkled with humor and a dash of rebellion. Whether he’s talking about the struggles veterans face in civilian life or critiquing societal norms through his haikus, Nick invites you to think deeply about our world.

Meanwhile, Banner & Backbone offers a more organized approach to civics, primarily focusing on U.S. politics and the core principles that shape our nation. Nick, his co-founders,

and, and their guests explore the Constitution, government roles, and the responsibilities of citizenship. They aim to make complex legal topics accessible and understandable for everyone. Each post encourages civic engagement and a deeper understanding of how our democracy works.

Both Substacks beautifully complement each other, blending personal stories with civic knowledge. Whether you're seeking an outlet for your frustrations or a clearer understanding of your rights and duties, Nick's, Lawrence’s, and Frederic‘s discussions offer valuable insights.

Jump in and join the conversation—these are voices worth listening to in today’s discussions.

