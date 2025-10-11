“Do we have to be here?” inquired Veronica Evans as they carefully picked their way through the foggy graveyard on a dark night.

Seth Geist searched among the headstones to get his bearings. “I thought it would be better to take a shortcut back to your house rather than walking all the way around the cemetery.”

“Normally I would agree with you but on Halloween night it’s probably not a good idea.”

Seth stopped short and looked at Veronica “Are you afraid of ghosts?”

“Normally they don’t bother me. On Halloween night the graveyard is not the best place to be. The boundary between the living and the dead is the thinnest. With the full moon trying to shine through the fog I am a bit uncomfortable.”

Seth put his arm around Veronica. “I’ll protect you!”

“Who is going to protect you?”

“I don’t need protection.”

Crack!

“What was that?” queried Seth with a touch of nervousness.

“The door on the Pedlar Vault cracked open.”

“How do you know that?”

“I walk through here all the time. I’ve got my bearings.”

Snap.

“What was that?” Seth asked.

Veronica looked over her shoulder. “Someone stepped on a branch.”

“Who’s there?” stuttered Seth. Receiving no answer he took hold of Veronica’s hand and began pulling her along the road.

Thud!

Seth sped up a bit causing him to let go of Veronica’s hand and cross between the headstones quickly.

“Ahhhhh,” thump.

“Seth,” called Veronica.”Seth. This isn’t funny.” She peered around in the dark spotting a mound of soil. She walked over to the prepared grave and looked down. Seth lay face down at the bottom of the grave. “Seth?” she inquired softly.

“Who goes there?” a voice called out in the night.

Veronica froze and searched the fog for the voice. Slowly a gigantic figure appeared. “It’s my boyfriend. He is down in the grave.” she called out.

“Grave robbing is he?” inquired the giant.

Mortified Veronica responded. “He is not! He fell in while running away.”

“What was he running away from?”

“Ghosts, noises, Halloween jitters. Look, he needs help getting out of there.”

The giant picked up a branch and prodded Seth. “Hey you. Boy.” Seth did not respond. “Oy. We got a problem here. Is he human?”

“Of course he is human,” replied an indignant Veronica. “What else would he be?”

“Here comes the help,” he said as he turned towards the candles that began filtering into the cemetery.

“”It’s All Saints Eve!”

“Aye and I might be going now,” replied the giant as he slipped between the trees. Veronica gaped at him before turning towards the candles.

“Over here,” she called. Soon the All Saints Eve revelers were inquiring about her presence. She explained about Seth. They held their candles high as they looked into the grave.

“You were here with your boyfriend?” inquired one person.

“Yes.” She couldn’t bring herself to tell them they were only a couple of dates into their time together. “He is face down in the grave.”

“Nae. There is no one there,” came the reply.

Veronica stepped forward and looked down. The grave was empty.

Utterly bewildered Veronica took a few steps back, looking around wildly not believing her own eyes. The All Saint’s Eve procession continued on its way along the cemetery roads. As their lights and voices faded a voice spoke from behind her causing Veronica to jump.

“Tis better they are on their way. Now we can get down to business.”

Veronica turned and faced the giant. Much to her shock Seth stood beside the giant pale in the moonlight.

“That was a close one,” said Seth.

“How did you get out of the grave?” she said, her voice becoming more angry with each word.

Seth looked at the giant. “She doesn’t get it,” he said as he rose from the ground.

“No school. No family. You didn't want to meet my family or friends.” she backed up onto the road.

“Yes.”

“Boo,” she said as candles were lit around her.

“It’s now All Saints Day,” a voice boomed. “Spirits begone!”

Seth and the giant stood looking horrified before they slowly vanished.

Veronica could see more as the lights gathered close around her. She walked with them back to the main road wondering how she didn’t see Seth for what he was. Maybe taking a short cut through the cemetery wasn't a good idea. Veronica stopped up short. “Why didn't I see it before? Geist - ghost. I really need to pay closer attention.”

