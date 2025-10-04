The Town Council Meeting was called to order.

“This oughta be good,” Ted nudged his wife. Their kids long grown, they didn’t have a dog in the fight. Per se.

“Never understood the fuss about Halloween,” answered Jan. “It’s become near as big as Christmas. Doesn’t move me at all.”

“No?”

“I don’t scare easily, I guess.”

“It’s good for the kids.”

“Yup.”

The Chairwoman ascended the podium and began her opening statement.

“The last thing we need in our country today is socialist witchcraft. This so-called holiday of Halloween is both. Accordingly, this year and henceforth there will be no ‘trick-or treating’ permitted within town limits.”

There resulted understandable hubbub.

The speaker lowered the gavel with force enough to paint the walls with anything in its landing zone.

“This ban is nothing new. We have longstanding regulations on the books against loitering, trespassing, and panhandling. What else is this than that?”

“Your grandkids?” asked a plucky observer.

“Will be at a private event. This is no occasion for implicit government sponsorship. We need to teach capitalism. Get up and go. Not asking for handouts.”

One beleaguered mother stood. “But I’ve already bought the kids buckets and costumes.”

The Chair was ready. “Ugh. Haven’t we been through the whole mask thing already. We can’t have citizen identities obscured, putting at risk the sanctity of our precious institutions, like voting.”

“They’re seven and nine.”

Another concerned voter tried a different angle. “When you retired from your job, didn’t you get some free gifts! ‘Handouts’, in your parlance?”

The only reply a look of utter confusion. She’d never had a paying job to retire from, nor the need.

She steered the proceedings towards a close with her concluding, in her mind conclusive, argument. “It’s also devil worship.”

That produced a hive of response.

“The virtue of giving freely is all over the Bible, it’s expressly encouraged. Demanded even.”

From another precinct, “And manna from heaven. Joyfully received. Unearned.”

“And costumes. Tamar disguised as a prostitute,” offered a pious parent unhelpfully.

At which point the audience microphone seemed to flicker and fade.

Then a hush fell over the boisterous crowd as all eyes turned to one of the attendees. A young lad clad in last year’s Spider-Man costume, a bit tight around the chest and frayed at the cuffs.

The small child strode to the podium. With purpose. Handed over a sparkly silver wrapped confection.

“Who doesn’t like candy,” ventured Jan, hoping an icebreaker had emerged. “That’ll soften her heart.”

Ted was born at night, but on a night 74 years ago. So he’d accumulated enough callus to recognize an unsinkable iceberg when he saw one. “Bet you a dollar,” was all he said.

The Chairwoman flipped over the treat. Read its wrapper. “Switzerland,” she sniffed. Placed it on the lectern. “Now this is exactly the kind of thing I’ve been talking about. Fostering a negative trade imbalance with a nation of cowardly bystanders. Think of our long-suffering cocoa farmers in Kansas.”

Jan handed a crisp bill to her husband.

She spoke first. “I stand corrected. Now that’s scary.”

The tot retreated empty handed. Confused.

With that, the Chairwoman adjourned the meeting with a thwack of her hammer.

As she left the dais, she pocketed the sweet.

Author's Note

’s work has appeared in Trash Cat Lit, Shotgun Honey, Punk Noir, 10 by 10 Flash, Flash Fiction Magazine, and many more. Flash fiction is his preferred medium, stories of roughly 500-1000 words. Scott posts at least one new story a week at his Substack,

. Subscribe to his Substack by clicking the button near the end of this page.

Upcoming…

A story by D. Mann: Homecoming, 8 October 2025

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend