Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
2h

So apropos! As a kid, I didn't know what a "dick" was--metaphorically, that is. But then I saw the houses on Halloween night with all of their lights turned off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim Melvin's avatar
Jim Melvin
2h

I really enjoyed this. It was funny, sharp, and it captured small-town politics with just the right kind of favor. I loved the dialogue, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carolyn Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture