This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 18.

[…] Like our villanelle prompt from a week ago, this prompt plays around with song lyrics, but in a very specific context – singing while riding in a car. Take a look at Ellen Bass’s poem, “You’re the Top.” Now, craft your own poem that recounts an experience of driving/riding and singing, incorporating a song lyric.

I love singing along to The Killers' song Mr. Brightside at the top of my lungs when I'm alone. Something is captivating about the contrast in the music. The melody is upbeat and catchy, but the lyrics dive into a pretty intense story of heartbreak and betrayal. It’s this mix that draws me in!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The engine hums gently, as we slip onto the highway, sun sinking low, casting golden hues across the windshield, our laughter spilling, bright-lit. You hit play and familiar beats pulse through the new-car air: Coming out of my cage … you sing, eyes glinting with mischief, and I can’t help but join in, our voices weaving together like the clouds racing overhead. The world outside blurs, a montage of trees and passing cars, but here in this capsule of sound, Jealousy, Turning saints into the sea, Swimming through sick lullabies… we shout, and I can feel the dark tragedy of the lyrics slashing through the air, as we groove and move to the music.

