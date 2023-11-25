Art by R3m0z

They sped down the road, the car’s engine giving a throaty, contented rumble.

“Hey, we’re about an hour away from the cabin Dad left us. Want to go?” Mike’s eyes gleamed with excitement.

Mel smiled, remembering old times.

“Sure. The nearby store should have our long weekend supplies. Let’s do it. A couple of days away from the city’s noise and chaos.”

They bought groceries and ice from the small store to survive a few days. They also bought a big cooler to hold everything because they remembered the cabin had no electricity and the trip was unplanned. The cabin had a well, but no pump, so they bought jugs of water. Mike looked for beer or wine, but the small store had neither.

After what felt like an eternity, they finally arrived at the secluded cabin nestled deep within the woods. The tall pines seemed to whisper secrets in the wind, their branches reaching out in greeting.

As the door creaked open, a musty smell greeted them, a scent of forgotten stories and memories trapped …