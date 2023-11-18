Photo by marikova

“Isn’t this just incredible?”

Mel’s voice, tinged with excitement, shouted over the engine’s roar.

Mike grinned beside her. “Yeah! We’re riding an asphalt wave, leaving our worries in the dust!”

The road stretched out endlessly before them, disappearing into the horizon. Golden fields of wheat swayed in the breeze, captivating their senses. The sun painted the world in warm hues, casting long shadows that danced alongside the car as they raced forward.

“Let’s do this more often.” Mike’s eyes gleamed with a newfound spark. “These moments are pure magic.”

Mel nodded in agreement as a sense of euphoria coursed through her veins. The car hugged the curves of the road with precision, each turn revealing a new vista of breathtaking beauty. Mountains loomed in the distance, their peaks engraved against the vivid canvas of the sky.

They pulled over, as the sun set, twilight giving way to night, and climbed onto the car’s roof. As they lay side by side, they admired the night sky. …