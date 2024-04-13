And hello to all my new subscribers! I have a three-fer for you today in honor of my one-year anniversary on this platform. I published two of these last April and thought they fit in with the first of the three (the new one). The first is about a second chance at love. I consider it a coming-of-age story, even though it features people in their 60s. The last (and longest) of the three is a sliver of the backstory of the couple in the first story.

Second Chances

Tim sat at his usual table in the coffee shop’s corner, sipping his steaming cup of coffee and scanning the room for familiar faces.

As he looked up from his book, Tim stopped breathing for a few seconds.

She stood by the coffee shop entrance, as beautiful as he remembered. Her shoulder-length silver curls tumbled down, while her hazel eyes maintained the same sparkle that had captivated him from the start.

“Maggie?” Tim’s voice trembled as he called out her name.

Through the years, memories …