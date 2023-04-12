“Filene! Casper! Blackie! Rex!”

Sixteen-year-old Tim watched as the girl banged a large spoon on the bottom of a cake pan. Various cats and a big black dog came running. The cats rubbed against her bare legs; the dog stood facing her, tongue hanging, tail wagging.

“You crazy ole dog! Wait your turn!”

Just in time, she stopped the dog from stepping on a kitten.

He saw her light-brown hair brush across one cheek as she bent to lift the kitten out of danger. She held it to her cheek, breathing in the kitten smell.

“Ooh poor baby! Did that big ole dog scare you?”

She crooned to the kitten, rubbing one cheek against its soft fur. But the kitten would have none of it. It struggled against her soft voice, her gentle hands.

Tim saw Maggie for the first time that summer as he stood in the doorway. He saw through her light cotton dress in the early evening sun as she put the kitten on its feet. To him, her skin looked like burnished gold.

Maggie straightened and caught…