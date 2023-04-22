Photo by Steadler

It was my first Homecoming dance. I had decided to wear one of those strapless dresses, but I was as flat as a pancake up top and was afraid the top of my dress would eventually wind up around my waist.

I wanted to impress the guys (and my friends, of course) so I went into my room and got two powder puffs—those really fluffy ones—and stuffed them down the front of my dress and voila…I had boobs! The other risky thing I did was smear green eyeshadow over my eyes to match my dress.

My parents never said a word (not even about the green eyeshadow) as I kissed them goodbye. I suspected my Mom was trying not to laugh. The corners of her mouth twitched ever so slightly.

So, I went to the dance and the first boy I danced with (it was a slow dance, wouldn’t you know it) he, in his lovely black suit and crisp white shirt, pulled me to him, pressing his palm against the top of that small hollow running down the length of my back.

I see it almost in slow motion.

Harry pulling me c…