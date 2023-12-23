Some years ago, a Trinidadian family I knew named the Ramjits moved to the bustling city of Toronto.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramjit had accepted important job offers, which prompted their move. Mrs. Ramjit was an oncology nurse and nurse educator, while Mr. Ramjit was a software engineer and a skilled cloud architect. Their new jobs were terrific opportunities, they told their families in Trinidad, a way to gain even more experience and expand their world. But their hearts longed for the warm beaches and familiar faces of their island despite convincing their families otherwise.

The Ramjits rented a house in the North York area of Toronto and, as the Christmas holiday approached, were determined to make it memorable for their children despite the new surroundings. They adorned their home with twinkling lights, vibrant ornaments, and a tall, fragrant pine tree in the living room. Christmas carols filled the air, echoing through every room, as Mrs. Ramjit prepared an elaborate…