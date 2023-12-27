Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Come away with me, and be my love, Let's explore the vast unknown, As we sail the seven seas, Discover treasures not yet shown. Together we'll visit ancient lands, And marvel at modern sights, From mountains reaching for the sky, To peaceful meadows, bathed in light. Come away with me, and be my love, On wings of dreams, we'll fly, Across the zones, we'll journey far, Reconnect with friends gone by. We'll share stories of our lives, Cherish moments, big and small, Savoring scones and laughter, Creating memories to recall. Come away with me, and be my love, Down winding roads we'll roam, Embracing nature's wondrous gifts, Flora and fauna, we'll call home. In this world, we'll travel hand in hand, Facing challenges, side by side, Conquering all life throws our way, Our love, unbreakable, our guide. So, come away with me, and be my love, Let's embark on this grand endeavor, Together we'll navigate this world, Our hearts entwined, forever and eve…