these beings—devoid of life's spark— move with sluggish determination, shuffling toward the blinding embrace of the rising sun; their existence a perverse parody of the corporate world, a grotesque symphony of decay and lost aspirations. they stumble forward; each step a malformed dance of unfulfilled desires, lost potential as they trudge toward the searing light. their lives once vibrant, full of purpose, now reduced to an aimless march to oblivion. they are the zombies, forever trapped in a purgatory of corporate decay, as they dissolve into the rising sun. their forms merge with the blinding light, and one cannot help but ponder the irony. the rising sun, a symbol of new beginnings and hope becomes the final stage for these forsaken souls, a cautionary tale of ambition turned to rot. the relentless pursuit of success leading to an eternal dawn of darkness.