Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The wind on its earthly travels Was once asked to cool a Certain damp forehead With a gentle puff, but Could not find this Loved one. So, it took an easterly direction, Sweeping across the farmlands, Ruffling the graceful stalks of Grain, Rippling the tiny streams and Giant rivers, Howling upwards to the mountains, To stay quivering in the treetops For a day and a half. There it was joined in melody By a serene spirit who Pointed to the path. Then, this now gentle wind, Which had once set The dry branches rattling, Took to blowing its way Out to the cities and down To a gleaming expanse, Shining in the sun; Where it settled caressingly Upon the upturned face of my Love.