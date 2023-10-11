The wind on its earthly travels
Was once asked to cool a
Certain damp forehead
With a gentle puff, but
Could not find this
Loved one.
So, it took an easterly direction,
Sweeping across the farmlands,
Ruffling the graceful stalks of
Grain,
Rippling the tiny streams and
Giant rivers,
Howling upwards to the mountains,
To stay quivering in the treetops
For a day and a half.
There it was joined in melody
By a serene spirit who
Pointed to the path.
Then, this now gentle wind,
Which had once set
The dry branches rattling,
Took to blowing its way
Out to the cities and down
To a gleaming expanse,
Shining in the sun;
Where it settled caressingly
Upon the upturned face of my
Love.