Photo by raland

In the heart of the haunted forest, a vibrant meadow lay hidden, untouched by time. One legend whispered tales of lost souls soaring through the night, their mournful cries piercing the darkness. Few dared to venture into this domain for fear of encountering the tortured spirits that haunted the land.

On a moonlit night, a traveler, carrying a lantern to light her way, stumbled upon the meadow. The lantern flickered, casting eerie shadows on the grass. The air grew heavy, as if the souls themselves were watching, waiting.

Suddenly, a gentle whisper echoed through the meadow, sending shivers down the traveler’s spine. She froze, her heart pounding in her chest. The whispering grew louder, the voices of lost souls telling their long-forgotten stories, engraving themselves into the traveler’s mind.

The vibrant colors of the flowers faded, their petals transforming to black. Souls, once trapped, glided above the meadow in an ethereal ballet, crying for release. The traveler’s …